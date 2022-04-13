Walker Sands Names Dave Parro as New COO and Mark Miller as New CFO

C-Suite Appointments Further Fuel B2B Marketing Agency’s Growth After Growing Nearly 300% in 5 Years

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, has added two key executives to its C-Suite team, elevating Dave Parro to Chief Operating Officer and Mark Miller to Chief Financial Officer.

The promotions come on the heels of an impressive period of growth at Walker Sands and will further advance the agency’s strong trajectory.

Dave Parro to COO: Since joining Walker Sands 10 years ago, Parro has been instrumental in helping the firm scale and manage its rapid growth. He has led some of the company’s most important initiatives during his tenure, including establishing the Client Services department in 2019, developing the company’s first large-scale integrated marketing programs, and driving the implementation of new technology and reporting to improve Walker Sands operations. As COO, Parro will lead the agency’s Operations, IT, Client Services, Sales and Marketing teams while working closely with CEO Mike Santoro on business planning and strategy.

Mark Miller to CFO: Since 2018, Miller has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s financial backbone. He has worked closely with teams across the agency to support their needs by implementing new strategies, systems, and reporting capabilities. Last year, Miller and his team helped close Walker Sands’ acquisition of March Communications. As CFO, Miller will continue to be the center of decision making, working closely with both the board and senior leadership to plan and execute strategic initiatives and plan for further growth.

Walker Sands is on a track of impressive growth, increasing revenue by approximately 300% in the last five years and by 41% in 2021 alone. Last year, the company acquired March Communications, its first acquisition. The move added offices in Boston and Atlanta and grew its headcount by 180 people to become the fifth-largest technology-focused firm in the United States. Named a 2021 Adweek Fastest Growing Agency, the award-winning firm was also recognized for its rapid growth by the 2021 Crain’s Fast 50 list of Chicago’s fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year, and the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for the ninth year in a row.

“As we build on the success of 2021, this is the right time to expand our C-Suite team and strengthen Walker Sands’ outstanding leadership team,” said CEO Mike Santoro. “Despite the challenges all businesses have faced over the last few years, Walker Sands is more sophisticated than ever and both Dave and Mark have had a huge hand in that. I am looking forward to working closely with both of them as we build on our recent momentum and further realize our vision of becoming the best B2B marketing agency in the world.”

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm's integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. A nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Atlanta.

