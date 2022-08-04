Waitr, Soon to be known as ASAP, Expands Convenience Store Options; New Partnership with REBEL

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), the delivery and payments technology company soon to be known as ASAP, today announced today a new national agreement for delivery and pick-up with REBEL Convenience Stores, whose locations now span from California to the East Coast and Florida.

The new national partnership with REBEL Convenience Stores bolsters the Company’s ongoing commitment to expand into new delivery verticals as it shifts into its new business model to ‘deliver anything’ to consumers from any type of business. Growing the convenience store vertical is another important action for Waitr as it rebrands and changes its name to ASAP. In the last few weeks alone, the on-demand service has begun offering same-day delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and electrical products.

“We’re looking forward to our new relationship with REBEL Convenience Stores as they, like us, are enjoying consistent growth,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Board of Waitr Holdings, Inc. “It allows our loyal customers to have even more choices when they’re seeking items such as paper towels, toiletries, and other household needs quickly and easily.”

“Customers expect items to be readily in-stock and delivered quickly,” said REBEL’s Sr. Manager of Delivery & Loyalty Nick Gauger. “We are continuously developing partnerships like this one with Waitr, which brings best-in-class service, as we increase our reach to new customers.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, is an on-demand online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Waitr’s proprietary in-stadium delivery technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats through its ASAP platform. Additionally, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. They provide a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of March 31, 2022, they operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

About REBEL

Founded in 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada, REBEL has grown to over 430+ locations since the beginning and has presence in over 17 states. In line with our rebellious spirit and commitment to excellence, we didn’t set out to create just another convenience store. We wanted to be community-centered, value-oriented, and most importantly, steadfast in serving our customers just as they are, no more, no less.

Your Store Your Way Concept

We pride ourselves in being the new-age “one stop shop,” a place where you can get cold brew on tap for your morning commutes, fresh-made pizza and tacos for lunch, and craft beers to go for your Friday night drinks. Serving you during the best of times and the worst of times, whether that’s for delivery, in store, or on the go, REBEL is the quintessential vanguard of having “Your Store, Your Way.”

Contacts

