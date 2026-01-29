Wailes Capital Announces Launch of Leading Nonprofit Fundraising and Administrative Software and Services Platform, WCM Holdings

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wailes Capital is excited to announce the strategic launch of WCM Holdings, a new investment platform focused on the nonprofit fundraising and administrative software and services sectors.

“Nonprofit organizations have long been essential to advancing social progress and addressing mission-driven challenges. Today, as they navigate unprecedented funding pressures and rising operational complexity, the need for innovative, high-quality fundraising and administrative software and services has never been greater. We are proud to partner with companies that empower nonprofits to achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and impact,” said Garrison Jones, Founder & CEO of Wailes Capital.

McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to Wailes Capital on the formation of the platform and its inaugural portfolio company acquisition. Perkins Coie served as sellside legal counsel. Clearsight Advisors served as sellside financial advisor. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wailes Capital

Based in Houston, TX, Wailes Capital is an entrepreneurial-focused private investment firm comprised of industry experts, operators, and investors. The firm is focused on acquiring and partnering with education, healthcare, technology, and business services companies that are positioned for the next phase of growth. Learn more at wailescapital.com.

Media Contact: info@wailescapital.com

