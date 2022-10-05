Vueling and Cirium Sign a Deal for Cirium Sky, to Dramatically Improve Airline Operational Performance

The multi-year deal provides Vueling access to Cirium’s new aviation data warehouse and analytics solution, Cirium Sky, and gain insights from over 25 operational factors to ultimately provide a best-in-class traveller experience

Using Cirium Sky, Vueling can manage flight operations more effectively and analyze flight delays based on a wealth of contextualised data

Recovering better through data and analytics is key for tackling disruption and improving an airline’s bottom line in the wake of COVID-19

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirOps—Vueling, an airline which forms part of IAG (International Airlines Group), has signed a landmark deal with Cirium, the aviation analytics company, to improve airline operational efficiencies through the Cirium Sky managed data warehouse and analytics solution.





The multi-year deal provides Vueling, with access to Cirium’s new data aviation warehouse and analytics capability.

This partnership will allow the airline to gain a unique insight from over 25 operational factors, and ultimately provide a best-in-traveller experience.

Cirium Sky will enable more effective flight planning, especially around disruption, to minimize delays for its customers.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said: “Our aviation data warehouse, Cirium Sky, is critical in supporting Vueling’s digital transformation initiatives and will enable the airline to improve flight operations, reduce travel delays and set the stage for operational excellence.”

Vueling is viewed by Cirium as the agile and innovative leader in IAG thanks to the implementation of several initiatives, including Vueling Transform, to unlock its full potential through digitization and low-cost leadership.

Oliver Iffert, Vueling Chief Operations Officer , said: “Coming out of the pandemic, Vueling is emerging even more efficient and competitive as we prioritize actionable insights backed by a wealth of data and context.”

“Data is key to assessing our operations and identifying ways to provide a passenger experience that stands out.”

“Using Cirium Sky, Vueling can plan flights more effectively and analyze flight delays based on accurate data. We will, as a result, drive a reduction in delays and minimize disruptions.”

The move to Cirium Sky transitions Vueling from using multiple data providers and data held in siloed systems to a single source of aviation data and analytics.

This strategic data and analytics partnership provides the airline with access to the industry’s largest data warehouse, which has a 360-degree view of flights, as well as prescriptive and predictive analytics to anticipate future operational challenges.

Added Bowen: “Improving operations is not only key for the traveller experience but also for tackling the liquidity issues and capacity recovery that airlines are facing in the wake of COVID-19.“

“By democratizing data and enabling smarter and faster decision making, airlines would see huge savings. We are delighted to partner with Vueling and drive value for their business.”

Cirium Sky is purpose-built to enable airlines, airports, financial institutions, aircraft manufacturers, and travel distributors to unlock the value in aviation data.

About Cirium

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

About Vueling

Vueling, a company which forms part of IAG, is key in connectivity in Spain, the largest domestic market in Europe. For this winter 2022, the company has a network of more than 240 short and medium-haul routes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, which are operated with a fleet of Airbus A319, A320, A320neo and A321 models. In 2021, Vueling has won the World Airline Awards as the “Best Low Cost Airline in Europe”.

As part of IAG, Vueling shares the vision of leading the field of sustainability within the global airline industry. That is why the company develops all its actions within the framework of the “Flightpath Net Zero” program, through which the goal of achieving net zero CO2 emissions in 2050 has been established.

