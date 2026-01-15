VTS Closes 2025 With Record Growth, Becoming the Largest AI-Powered Real Estate Technology Platform

With the launch of VTS AI, 2025 proved to be a pivotal year for the proptech giant, solidifying its position as the leading provider of real estate technology for the AI-era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTS, the industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and their customers across the real estate ecosystem, today announced the company experienced record growth in 2025, largely due to the launch of VTS AI, which has emerged as the real estate industry’s leading AI-powered technology platform. VTS AI is powered by the most advanced data and technology stack in the industry, redefining the capabilities of work across real estate with automated workflows and personalized insights – freeing teams to focus on meaningful tasks with the greatest impact. Since launch, VTS AI has grown the VTS platform’s immense footprint, now spanning across more than 13 billion square feet globally, used by over 1.2 million total users – including over 45k real estate professionals in 42 countries.

2025 proved to be a year of monumental scale with the launch of VTS AI. Since launch, VTS AI has been transformative for the industry and has been an immense catalyst of growth due to exceptional adoption levels from leading industry customers. With commercial real estate’s largest and highest-quality analytics, VTS AI is powered by the market’s number one source of data and insights, and a trusted source of market information referenced in publications such as CNBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and more. This ensures customers are making decisions on operations, investing, and budgeting with the most comprehensive information available.

“Over the past year, VTS has been committed to driving the most value for the industry across a number of areas, including deploying our new artificial intelligence technology, VTS AI, at scale to customers which addresses pain-points in their workflows and ultimately provides them with meaningful time savings to focus on the aspects of their jobs which yield the highest ROI,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “VTS AI is ushering in the next chapter in operational excellence for our industry by enabling real estate organizations to work smarter, faster, and more strategically than ever before.”

Leading landlords have seen significant ROI since deploying VTS AI’s features – with Proposal AI providing users with time savings of 93%, and saving over 25,000 hours of manual work annually, and Work Order AI providing an 80% reduction in time. Unlike standalone AI tools that require new workflows and extensive training, VTS AI seamlessly integrates into the daily operations teams already rely on, delivering immediate value while establishing the data foundation essential for tomorrow's AI opportunities.

VTS also expanded growth of its resident experience technology solution, VTS Activate Multifamily, with an average of 20k residential units added to the platform per-month last year. As of today, VTS Activate Multifamily has over 600k units live on the platform, making VTS Activate the largest resident experience platform in the world.

“2025 was a pivotal inflection point for real estate and VTS grew and invested rapidly to meet the needs of the industry. By laser-focusing on scaling technology for both commercial landlords and the multifamily industry, VTS has now proven our commitment to providing the industry with leading technology solutions,” said Ryan Masiello, Chief Strategy Officer at VTS. “VTS AI marks a transformative leap forward that redefines what the real estate industry can achieve. For the first time, owners and operators can make data-driven decisions in real time, automate work that once took entire teams, and unlock insights that fundamentally change how space is marketed, leased, and managed.”

For more information on VTS’ recent growth, visit our interactive experience.

About VTS

VTS is the industry's only technology platform that unifies owners, operators, brokers, and their customers across the commercial and residential real estate ecosystems. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry’s leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party insights and collaboration engine in the industry, transforming how strategic decisions are made and executed by real estate professionals across the globe.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Lease, VTS Market, VTS Activate, and VTS Data, every stakeholder in real estate is given real-time market information and workflow tools to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader, with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 13 billion square feet of office, residential, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform worldwide. VTS is utilized by over 45,000 professionals and over 1.2 million total users, including industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, BXP, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

