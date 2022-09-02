Home Business Wire VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on October 6,...
VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on October 6, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“General Meeting”) is going to be held on October 6, 2022. The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at Floor 4, Willow House Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-9010, Cayman Islands. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company’s website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where global brands and retailers run their world of commerce. VTEX puts its customers’ business on a fast path to growth with a complete Commerce, Marketplace, and OMS solution. VTEX helps global companies build, manage and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time-to-market and without complexity.

As a leader in digital commerce platforms, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,400 customers, including AbInbev, Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, and Whirlpool, having over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31st, 2021). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

