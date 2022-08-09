Vroom Announces Record Ecommerce Gross Profit Per Unit of $3,629

Substantial Progress on Long-Term Roadmap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2022 VERSUS FIRST QUARTER 2022

Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $3,629, up 106%

SG&A expenses decreased $35.0 million

Net loss improved from $310.5 million to $115.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved from $107.4 million to $85.6 million

Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, commented: “ The second quarter of 2022 marked substantial progress for Vroom against our four strategic initiatives outlined in our recent investor and analyst event. We announced record Ecommerce gross profit per unit and improved our adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter. We also began scaling UACC-originated loans for Vroom, which contributed to our improvement in gross profit per unit. I would like to thank all of our Vroommates and our third-party partners for their support in serving our customers.”

Bob Krakowiak, Vroom’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: “ I am proud of our achievements in the second quarter. Our Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $3,629 reflects our commitment to our first key objective of prioritizing unit economics. We are making progress in reducing our cost structure as detailed in our business realignment plan presented in May. We realized a $35 million sequential improvement in SG&A and, as a result of our initiatives, we ended the quarter with $533 million in liquidity. Based on our progress, we are continuing to forecast year-end liquidity of approximately $500 million at the midpoint.”

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Ecommerce Results Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit



data and average days to sale) (in thousands, except unit



data and average days to sale) Ecommerce units sold 9,233 18,268 (9,035 ) (49.5 )% 28,706 33,772 (5,066 ) (15.0 )% Ecommerce revenue: Vehicle revenue $ 308,123 $ 559,010 $ (250,887 ) (44.9 )% $ 960,747 $ 967,324 $ (6,577 ) (0.7 )% Product revenue 13,509 20,653 (7,144 ) (34.6 )% 36,248 34,647 1,601 4.6 % Total ecommerce revenue $ 321,632 $ 579,663 $ (258,031 ) (44.5 )% $ 996,995 $ 1,001,971 $ (4,976 ) (0.5 )% Ecommerce gross profit: Vehicle gross profit $ 20,000 $ 28,985 $ (8,985 ) (31.0 )% $ 31,580 $ 46,828 $ (15,248 ) (32.6 )% Product gross profit 13,509 20,653 (7,144 ) (34.6 )% 36,248 34,647 1,601 4.6 % Total ecommerce gross profit $ 33,509 $ 49,638 $ (16,129 ) (32.5 )% $ 67,828 $ 81,475 $ (13,647 ) (16.7 )% Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit $ 33,372 $ 30,601 $ 2,771 9.1 % $ 33,469 $ 28,643 $ 4,826 16.8 % Gross profit per ecommerce unit: Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 2,166 $ 1,587 $ 579 36.5 % $ 1,100 $ 1,387 $ (287 ) (20.7 )% Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 1,463 1,131 332 29.4 % 1,263 1,026 237 23.1 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 3,629 $ 2,718 $ 911 33.5 % $ 2,363 $ 2,413 $ (50 ) (2.1 )% Ecommerce average days to sale 128 68 60 88.2 % 110 76 34 44.7 %

Results by Segment

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021(1) Change % Change 2022 2021(1) Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data) (in thousands, except unit data) Units: Ecommerce 9,233 18,268 (9,035 ) (49.5 )% 28,706 33,772 (5,066 ) (15.0 )% Wholesale 5,867 10,020 (4,153 ) (41.4 )% 15,980 18,661 (2,681 ) (14.4 )% All Other (2) 1,047 1,583 (536 ) (33.9 )% 2,746 3,358 (612 ) (18.2 )% Total units 16,147 29,871 (13,724 ) (45.9 )% 47,432 55,791 (8,359 ) (15.0 )% Revenue: Ecommerce $ 321,632 $ 579,663 $ (258,031 ) (44.5 )% $ 996,995 $ 1,001,971 $ (4,976 ) (0.5 )% Wholesale 82,901 128,108 (45,207 ) (35.3 )% 222,885 246,132 (23,247 ) (9.4 )% Retail Financing (3) 32,121 — 32,121 100.0 % 79,808 — 79,808 100.0 % All Other (4) 38,783 54,119 (15,336 ) (28.3 )% 99,524 104,905 (5,381 ) (5.1 )% Total revenue $ 475,437 $ 761,890 $ (286,453 ) (37.6 )% $ 1,399,212 $ 1,353,008 $ 46,204 3.4 % Gross profit (loss): Ecommerce $ 33,509 $ 49,638 $ (16,129 ) (32.5 )% $ 67,828 $ 81,475 $ (13,647 ) (16.7 )% Wholesale (1,934 ) 8,516 (10,450 ) (122.7 )% (4,686 ) 8,234 (12,920 ) (156.9 )% Retail Financing (3) 28,720 — 28,720 100.0 % 73,682 — 73,682 100.0 % All Other (4) 6,062 4,974 1,088 21.9 % 11,173 9,595 1,578 16.4 % Total gross profit $ 66,357 $ 63,128 $ 3,229 5.1 % $ 147,997 $ 99,304 $ 48,693 49.0 % Gross profit (loss) per unit (5): Ecommerce $ 3,629 $ 2,718 $ 911 33.5 % $ 2,363 $ 2,413 $ (50 ) (2.1 )% Wholesale $ (330 ) $ 850 $ (1,180 ) (138.8 )% $ (293 ) $ 441 $ (734 ) (166.4 )%

(1) In the second quarter of 2022, we reevaluated our reporting segments based on relative revenue and gross profit and significance in our long term strategy. As a result of that analysis, we determined to no longer report TDA as a separate operating segment. As of June 30, 2022, we are organized into three reportable segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing. We reclassified TDA revenue and TDA gross profit from the TDA reportable segment to the “All Other” category to conform to current year presentation. (2) All Other units consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA. (3) The Retail Financing segment represents UACC’s operations with its network of third-party dealership customers as of the closing of the UACC acquisition in February 2022. (4) All Other revenues and gross profit consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales and the CarStory business. (5) Gross profit per unit metrics exclude the Retail Financing gross profit and All Other gross profit.

SG&A Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Compensation & benefits $ 68,891 $ 51,811 $ 17,080 33.0 % $ 143,416 $ 91,681 $ 51,735 56.4 % Marketing expense 21,138 23,495 (2,357 ) (10.0 )% 54,874 53,053 1,821 3.4 % Outbound logistics 8,232 20,153 (11,921 ) (59.2 )% 34,980 35,271 (291 ) (0.8 )% Occupancy and related costs 5,721 4,042 1,679 41.5 % 11,367 7,964 3,403 42.7 % Professional fees 6,827 4,259 2,568 60.3 % 20,126 8,257 11,869 143.7 % Software and IT costs 11,306 6,855 4,451 64.9 % 22,129 12,135 9,994 82.4 % Other 30,875 13,283 17,592 132.4 % 54,092 24,403 29,689 121.7 % Total selling, general & administrative expenses $ 152,990 $ 123,898 $ 29,092 23.5 % $ 340,984 $ 232,764 $ 108,220 46.5 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain, are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain

We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense and we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude realignment costs, acquisition related costs, change in fair value of finance receivables, goodwill impairment charge and other costs, which relate to the write off of the upfront shares issued as part of the Rocket Auto agreement and previously recognized within “Other assets”. Changes in fair value of finance receivables can fluctuate significantly from period to period and relate primarily to historical loans and debt which have been securitized, and acquired on February 1, 2022 from UACC. Our ongoing business model is to originate or purchase finance receivables with the intent to sell which we recognize at the lower of cost or fair value. Therefore, these historical finance receivables acquired, which are accounted for under the fair value option, will experience fluctuations in value from period to period. We believe it is appropriate to remove this temporary volatility from our Adjusted EBITDA results to better reflect our ongoing business model. Additionally, these historical finance receivables acquired from UACC are expected to run-off within approximately 15 months. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC’s finance receivables, and believe that it provides a useful perspective on the underlying operating results and trends and a means to compare our period-over-period results. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (115,089 ) $ (65,807 ) $ (425,548 ) $ (142,996 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 9,533 3,880 18,913 7,692 Interest income (3,935 ) (2,062 ) (7,887 ) (4,358 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 256 194 (22,984 ) 350 Depreciation and amortization 10,115 3,122 18,010 6,028 EBITDA $ (99,120 ) $ (60,673 ) $ (419,496 ) $ (133,284 ) Realignment costs $ 9,529 $ — $ 9,529 $ — Acquisition related costs — — 5,653 — Change in fair value of finance receivables 1,846 — 7,467 — Goodwill impairment charge — — 201,703 — Other 2,127 — 2,127 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (85,618 ) $ (60,673 ) $ (193,017 ) $ (133,284 ) Securitization gain — — $ (29,617 ) — Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain $ (85,618 ) $ (60,673 ) $ (222,634 ) $ (133,284 )

Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain

We calculate Non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted to exclude realignment costs, acquisition related costs, change in fair value of finance receivables, goodwill impairment charge, and other costs, which relate to the write off of the upfront shares issued as part of the Rocket Auto agreement and previously recognized within “Other assets”. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss per share as Non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain as Non-GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC’s finance receivables. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain as Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain to net loss and net loss per share, which are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (115,089 ) $ (65,807 ) $ (425,548 ) $ (142,996 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (115,089 ) $ (65,807 ) $ (425,548 ) $ (142,996 ) Add: Realignment costs 9,529 — 9,529 — Add: Acquisition related costs — — 5,653 — Add: Change in fair value of finance receivables 1,846 — 7,467 — Add: Goodwill impairment charge — — 201,703 — Add: Other 2,127 — 2,127 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (101,587 ) $ (65,807 ) $ (199,069 ) $ (142,996 ) Subtract: Securitization gain — — (29,617 ) — Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain $ (101,587 ) $ (65,807 ) $ (228,686 ) $ (142,996 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 138,075,210 136,507,177 137,667,419 136,002,344 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.83 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (3.09 ) $ (1.05 ) Impact of realignment costs 0.07 — 0.07 — Impact of acquisition related costs — — 0.04 — Impact of change in fair value of finance receivables 0.01 — 0.05 — Impact of goodwill impairment charge — — 1.47 — Impact of other 0.02 — 0.02 — Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (1.05 ) Impact of securitization gain — — (0.22 ) — Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain, basic and diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (1.05 )

SECOND QUARTER 2022 AS COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2022 Three Months Ended



June 30, Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2022 Change % Change (in thousands, except unit data) Total revenues $ 475,437 $ 923,775 $ (448,338 ) (48.5 )% Total gross profit $ 66,357 $ 81,640 $ (15,283 ) (18.7 )% Ecommerce units sold 9,233 19,473 (10,240 ) (52.6 )% Ecommerce revenue $ 321,632 $ 675,364 $ (353,732 ) (52.4 )% Ecommerce gross profit $ 33,509 $ 34,320 $ (811 ) (2.4 )% Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 2,166 $ 595 $ 1,571 264.0 % Product gross profit per ecommerce unit 1,463 1,168 295 25.3 % Total gross profit per ecommerce unit $ 3,629 $ 1,763 $ 1,866 105.8 % Wholesale units sold 5,867 10,113 (4,246 ) (42.0 )% Wholesale revenue $ 82,901 $ 139,984 $ (57,083 ) (40.8 )% Wholesale gross loss $ (1,934 ) $ (2,753 ) $ 819 29.7 % Wholesale gross loss per unit $ (330 ) $ (272 ) $ (58 ) (21.2 )% Retail Financing revenue $ 32,121 $ 47,687 $ (15,566 ) (32.6 )% Retail Financing gross profit $ 28,720 $ 44,963 $ (16,243 ) (36.1 )% Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 152,990 $ 187,994 $ (35,004 ) (18.6 )%

Three Months Ended



June 30, Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2022 Change % Change (in thousands) Net loss $ (115,089 ) $ (310,459 ) $ 195,370 62.9 % Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest expense 9,533 9,380 153 1.6 % Interest income (3,935 ) (3,952 ) 17 0.4 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes 256 (23,240 ) 23,496 101.1 % Depreciation and amortization 10,115 7,895 2,220 28.1 % EBITDA $ (99,120 ) $ (320,376 ) $ 221,256 69.1 % Realignment costs $ 9,529 $ — $ 9,529 100.0 % Acquisition related costs — 5,653 (5,653 ) (100.0 )% Change in fair value of finance receivables 1,846 5,621 (3,775 ) (67.2 )% Goodwill impairment charge — 201,703 (201,703 ) (100.0 )% Other 2,127 — 2,127 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (85,618 ) $ (107,399 ) $ 21,781 20.3 % Securitization gain — (29,617 ) 29,617 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain $ (85,618 ) $ (137,016 ) $ 51,398 37.5 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding expected timelines, our execution of and the expected benefits from our business realignment plan and cost-saving initiatives, our expectations regarding our business strategy and plans, including our ongoing ability to integrate and develop United Auto Credit Corporation into a captive finance operation, and, for future results of operations and financial position, including our ability to improve our unit economics and our outlook for the full year ended December 31, 2022, including with respect to our liquidity. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, each of which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

VROOM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 532,642 $ 1,132,325 Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $33.5 million and $0 million, respectively) 153,741 82,450 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $19.5 million and $8.9 million, respectively 60,122 105,433 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $13.6 million and $0 million, respectively) 14,461 — Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $253.1 million and $0 million, respectively) 295,303 — Inventory 535,772 726,384 Beneficial interests in securitizations 13,432 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,430 55,700 Total current assets 1,666,903 2,102,292 Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs



of $164.6 million and $0 million, respectively) 213,323 — Property and equipment, net 49,836 37,042 Intangible assets, net 172,425 28,207 Goodwill — 158,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,281 15,359 Other assets 28,531 25,033 Total assets $ 2,142,299 $ 2,366,750 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,631 $ 52,651 Accrued expenses 107,091 121,508 Vehicle floorplan 422,452 512,801 Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs 210,577 — Current portion of securitization debt of consolidated VIEs at fair value 115,325 — Deferred revenue 17,800 75,803 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,097 6,889 Other current liabilities 22,139 57,604 Total current liabilities 946,112 827,256 Long term debt, net of current portion (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $51.8 million and $0 million at fair value, respectively) 674,331 610,618 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 8,347 9,592 Other long-term liabilities 18,458 4,090 Total liabilities 1,647,248 1,451,556 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 138,102,755 and 137,092,891 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 135 135 Additional paid-in-capital 2,069,246 2,063,841 Accumulated deficit (1,574,330 ) (1,148,782 ) Total stockholders’ equity 495,051 915,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,142,299 $ 2,366,750

