Vroom Announces Record Ecommerce Gross Profit Per Unit of $3,629

Substantial Progress on Long-Term Roadmap
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS OF SECOND QUARTER 2022 VERSUS FIRST QUARTER 2022
- Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $3,629, up 106%
- SG&A expenses decreased $35.0 million
- Net loss improved from $310.5 million to $115.1 million
- Adjusted EBITDA loss improved from $107.4 million to $85.6 million
Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, commented: “The second quarter of 2022 marked substantial progress for Vroom against our four strategic initiatives outlined in our recent investor and analyst event. We announced record Ecommerce gross profit per unit and improved our adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter. We also began scaling UACC-originated loans for Vroom, which contributed to our improvement in gross profit per unit. I would like to thank all of our Vroommates and our third-party partners for their support in serving our customers.”
Bob Krakowiak, Vroom’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: “I am proud of our achievements in the second quarter. Our Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $3,629 reflects our commitment to our first key objective of prioritizing unit economics. We are making progress in reducing our cost structure as detailed in our business realignment plan presented in May. We realized a $35 million sequential improvement in SG&A and, as a result of our initiatives, we ended the quarter with $533 million in liquidity. Based on our progress, we are continuing to forecast year-end liquidity of approximately $500 million at the midpoint.”
SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.
|
Ecommerce Results
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecommerce units sold
|
|
|
|
9,233
|
|
|
|
|
18,268
|
|
|
|
|
(9,035
|
)
|
|
|
(49.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
28,706
|
|
|
|
|
33,772
|
|
|
|
|
(5,066
|
)
|
|
|
(15.0
|
)%
|
Ecommerce revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle revenue
|
|
$
|
|
308,123
|
|
|
$
|
|
559,010
|
|
|
$
|
|
(250,887
|
)
|
|
|
(44.9
|
)%
|
|
$
|
|
960,747
|
|
|
$
|
|
967,324
|
|
|
$
|
|
(6,577
|
)
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
|
13,509
|
|
|
|
|
20,653
|
|
|
|
|
(7,144
|
)
|
|
|
(34.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
36,248
|
|
|
|
|
34,647
|
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
Total ecommerce revenue
|
|
$
|
|
321,632
|
|
|
$
|
|
579,663
|
|
|
$
|
|
(258,031
|
)
|
|
|
(44.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
|
996,995
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,001,971
|
|
|
$
|
|
(4,976
|
)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Ecommerce gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle gross profit
|
|
$
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
$
|
|
28,985
|
|
|
$
|
|
(8,985
|
)
|
|
|
(31.0
|
)%
|
|
$
|
|
31,580
|
|
|
$
|
|
46,828
|
|
|
$
|
|
(15,248
|
)
|
|
|
(32.6
|
)%
|
Product gross profit
|
|
|
|
13,509
|
|
|
|
|
20,653
|
|
|
|
|
(7,144
|
)
|
|
|
(34.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
36,248
|
|
|
|
|
34,647
|
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
Total ecommerce gross profit
|
|
$
|
|
33,509
|
|
|
$
|
|
49,638
|
|
|
$
|
|
(16,129
|
)
|
|
|
(32.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
|
67,828
|
|
|
$
|
|
81,475
|
|
|
$
|
|
(13,647
|
)
|
|
|
(16.7
|
)%
|
Average vehicle selling price per ecommerce unit
|
|
$
|
|
33,372
|
|
|
$
|
|
30,601
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,771
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
33,469
|
|
|
$
|
|
28,643
|
|
|
$
|
|
4,826
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
Gross profit per ecommerce unit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit
|
|
$
|
|
2,166
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,587
|
|
|
$
|
|
579
|
|
|
|
36.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
$
|
|
1,387
|
|
|
$
|
|
(287
|
)
|
|
|
(20.7
|
)%
|
Product gross profit per ecommerce unit
|
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
1,263
|
|
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
Total gross profit per ecommerce unit
|
|
$
|
|
3,629
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,718
|
|
|
$
|
|
911
|
|
|
|
33.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
2,363
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,413
|
|
|
$
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
Ecommerce average days to sale
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
88.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
44.7
|
%
Results by Segment
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021(1)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021(1)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except unit data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except unit data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecommerce
|
|
|
9,233
|
|
|
|
18,268
|
|
|
|
(9,035
|
)
|
|
|
(49.5
|
)%
|
|
|
28,706
|
|
|
|
33,772
|
|
|
|
(5,066
|
)
|
|
|
(15.0
|
)%
|
Wholesale
|
|
|
5,867
|
|
|
|
10,020
|
|
|
|
(4,153
|
)
|
|
|
(41.4
|
)%
|
|
|
15,980
|
|
|
|
18,661
|
|
|
|
(2,681
|
)
|
|
|
(14.4
|
)%
|
All Other (2)
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
1,583
|
|
|
|
(536
|
)
|
|
|
(33.9
|
)%
|
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
|
3,358
|
|
|
|
(612
|
)
|
|
|
(18.2
|
)%
|
Total units
|
|
|
16,147
|
|
|
|
29,871
|
|
|
|
(13,724
|
)
|
|
|
(45.9
|
)%
|
|
|
47,432
|
|
|
|
55,791
|
|
|
|
(8,359
|
)
|
|
|
(15.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecommerce
|
|
$
|
321,632
|
|
|
$
|
579,663
|
|
|
$
|
(258,031
|
)
|
|
|
(44.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
996,995
|
|
|
$
|
1,001,971
|
|
|
$
|
(4,976
|
)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Wholesale
|
|
|
82,901
|
|
|
|
128,108
|
|
|
|
(45,207
|
)
|
|
|
(35.3
|
)%
|
|
|
222,885
|
|
|
|
246,132
|
|
|
|
(23,247
|
)
|
|
|
(9.4
|
)%
|
Retail Financing (3)
|
|
|
32,121
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
32,121
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
79,808
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
79,808
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
All Other (4)
|
|
|
38,783
|
|
|
|
54,119
|
|
|
|
(15,336
|
)
|
|
|
(28.3
|
)%
|
|
|
99,524
|
|
|
|
104,905
|
|
|
|
(5,381
|
)
|
|
|
(5.1
|
)%
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
475,437
|
|
|
$
|
761,890
|
|
|
$
|
(286,453
|
)
|
|
|
(37.6
|
)%
|
|
$
|
1,399,212
|
|
|
$
|
1,353,008
|
|
|
$
|
46,204
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Gross profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecommerce
|
|
$
|
33,509
|
|
|
$
|
49,638
|
|
|
$
|
(16,129
|
)
|
|
|
(32.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
67,828
|
|
|
$
|
81,475
|
|
|
$
|
(13,647
|
)
|
|
|
(16.7
|
)%
|
Wholesale
|
|
|
(1,934
|
)
|
|
|
8,516
|
|
|
|
(10,450
|
)
|
|
|
(122.7
|
)%
|
|
|
(4,686
|
)
|
|
|
8,234
|
|
|
|
(12,920
|
)
|
|
|
(156.9
|
)%
|
Retail Financing (3)
|
|
|
28,720
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28,720
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
73,682
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
73,682
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
All Other (4)
|
|
|
6,062
|
|
|
|
4,974
|
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
|
11,173
|
|
|
|
9,595
|
|
|
|
1,578
|
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
Total gross profit
|
|
$
|
66,357
|
|
|
$
|
63,128
|
|
|
$
|
3,229
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
147,997
|
|
|
$
|
99,304
|
|
|
$
|
48,693
|
|
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
Gross profit (loss) per unit (5):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ecommerce
|
|
$
|
3,629
|
|
|
$
|
2,718
|
|
|
$
|
911
|
|
|
|
33.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,363
|
|
|
$
|
2,413
|
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
Wholesale
|
|
$
|
(330
|
)
|
|
$
|
850
|
|
|
$
|
(1,180
|
)
|
|
|
(138.8
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(293
|
)
|
|
$
|
441
|
|
|
$
|
(734
|
)
|
|
|
(166.4
|
)%
|
(1)
|
In the second quarter of 2022, we reevaluated our reporting segments based on relative revenue and gross profit and significance in our long term strategy. As a result of that analysis, we determined to no longer report TDA as a separate operating segment. As of June 30, 2022, we are organized into three reportable segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing. We reclassified TDA revenue and TDA gross profit from the TDA reportable segment to the “All Other” category to conform to current year presentation.
|
(2)
|
All Other units consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA.
|
(3)
|
The Retail Financing segment represents UACC’s operations with its network of third-party dealership customers as of the closing of the UACC acquisition in February 2022.
|
(4)
|
All Other revenues and gross profit consist of retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales and the CarStory business.
|
(5)
|
Gross profit per unit metrics exclude the Retail Financing gross profit and All Other gross profit.
|
SG&A
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation & benefits
|
|
$
|
|
68,891
|
|
|
$
|
|
51,811
|
|
|
$
|
17,080
|
|
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
143,416
|
|
|
$
|
|
91,681
|
|
|
$
|
51,735
|
|
|
|
56.4
|
%
|
Marketing expense
|
|
|
|
21,138
|
|
|
|
|
23,495
|
|
|
|
(2,357
|
)
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
54,874
|
|
|
|
|
53,053
|
|
|
|
1,821
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Outbound logistics
|
|
|
|
8,232
|
|
|
|
|
20,153
|
|
|
|
(11,921
|
)
|
|
|
(59.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
34,980
|
|
|
|
|
35,271
|
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)%
|
Occupancy and related costs
|
|
|
|
5,721
|
|
|
|
|
4,042
|
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
11,367
|
|
|
|
|
7,964
|
|
|
|
3,403
|
|
|
|
42.7
|
%
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
|
6,827
|
|
|
|
|
4,259
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
|
60.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
20,126
|
|
|
|
|
8,257
|
|
|
|
11,869
|
|
|
|
143.7
|
%
|
Software and IT costs
|
|
|
|
11,306
|
|
|
|
|
6,855
|
|
|
|
4,451
|
|
|
|
64.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
22,129
|
|
|
|
|
12,135
|
|
|
|
9,994
|
|
|
|
82.4
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
30,875
|
|
|
|
|
13,283
|
|
|
|
17,592
|
|
|
|
132.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
54,092
|
|
|
|
|
24,403
|
|
|
|
29,689
|
|
|
|
121.7
|
%
|
Total selling, general & administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
|
152,990
|
|
|
$
|
|
123,898
|
|
|
$
|
29,092
|
|
|
|
23.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
340,984
|
|
|
$
|
|
232,764
|
|
|
$
|
108,220
|
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain, are supplemental performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain
We calculate EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense and we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude realignment costs, acquisition related costs, change in fair value of finance receivables, goodwill impairment charge and other costs, which relate to the write off of the upfront shares issued as part of the Rocket Auto agreement and previously recognized within “Other assets”. Changes in fair value of finance receivables can fluctuate significantly from period to period and relate primarily to historical loans and debt which have been securitized, and acquired on February 1, 2022 from UACC. Our ongoing business model is to originate or purchase finance receivables with the intent to sell which we recognize at the lower of cost or fair value. Therefore, these historical finance receivables acquired, which are accounted for under the fair value option, will experience fluctuations in value from period to period. We believe it is appropriate to remove this temporary volatility from our Adjusted EBITDA results to better reflect our ongoing business model. Additionally, these historical finance receivables acquired from UACC are expected to run-off within approximately 15 months. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain as Adjusted EBITDA adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC’s finance receivables, and believe that it provides a useful perspective on the underlying operating results and trends and a means to compare our period-over-period results. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain to net loss, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(115,089
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,807
|
)
|
|
$
|
(425,548
|
)
|
|
$
|
(142,996
|
)
|
Adjusted to exclude the following:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
9,533
|
|
|
|
3,880
|
|
|
|
18,913
|
|
|
|
7,692
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(3,935
|
)
|
|
|
(2,062
|
)
|
|
|
(7,887
|
)
|
|
|
(4,358
|
)
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
(22,984
|
)
|
|
|
350
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10,115
|
|
|
|
3,122
|
|
|
|
18,010
|
|
|
|
6,028
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(99,120
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,673
|
)
|
|
$
|
(419,496
|
)
|
|
$
|
(133,284
|
)
|
Realignment costs
|
|
$
|
9,529
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
9,529
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,653
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of finance receivables
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
201,703
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(85,618
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,673
|
)
|
|
$
|
(193,017
|
)
|
|
$
|
(133,284
|
)
|
Securitization gain
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(29,617
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain
|
|
$
|
(85,618
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,673
|
)
|
|
$
|
(222,634
|
)
|
|
$
|
(133,284
|
)
Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain
We calculate Non-GAAP net loss as net loss adjusted to exclude realignment costs, acquisition related costs, change in fair value of finance receivables, goodwill impairment charge, and other costs, which relate to the write off of the upfront shares issued as part of the Rocket Auto agreement and previously recognized within “Other assets”. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss per share as Non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain as Non-GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude the securitization gain from the sale of UACC’s finance receivables. We calculate Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain as Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. The following table presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain, Non-GAAP net loss per share, and Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain to net loss and net loss per share, which are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(115,089
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,807
|
)
|
|
$
|
(425,548
|
)
|
|
$
|
(142,996
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(115,089
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,807
|
)
|
|
$
|
(425,548
|
)
|
|
$
|
(142,996
|
)
|
Add: Realignment costs
|
|
|
9,529
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,529
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,653
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Change in fair value of finance receivables
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
201,703
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Other
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(101,587
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,807
|
)
|
|
$
|
(199,069
|
)
|
|
$
|
(142,996
|
)
|
Subtract: Securitization gain
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(29,617
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss excluding securitization gain
|
|
$
|
(101,587
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,807
|
)
|
|
$
|
(228,686
|
)
|
|
$
|
(142,996
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
|
138,075,210
|
|
|
|
136,507,177
|
|
|
|
137,667,419
|
|
|
|
136,002,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.83
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.05
|
)
|
Impact of realignment costs
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impact of acquisition related costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impact of change in fair value of finance receivables
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impact of goodwill impairment charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impact of other
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.73
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.44
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.05
|
)
|
Impact of securitization gain
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share excluding securitization gain, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.73
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.05
|
)
|
SECOND QUARTER 2022 AS COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2022
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
(in thousands, except unit data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
475,437
|
|
|
$
|
923,775
|
|
|
$
|
(448,338
|
)
|
|
|
(48.5
|
)%
|
Total gross profit
|
|
$
|
66,357
|
|
|
$
|
81,640
|
|
|
$
|
(15,283
|
)
|
|
|
(18.7
|
)%
|
Ecommerce units sold
|
|
|
9,233
|
|
|
|
19,473
|
|
|
|
(10,240
|
)
|
|
|
(52.6
|
)%
|
Ecommerce revenue
|
|
$
|
321,632
|
|
|
$
|
675,364
|
|
|
$
|
(353,732
|
)
|
|
|
(52.4
|
)%
|
Ecommerce gross profit
|
|
$
|
33,509
|
|
|
$
|
34,320
|
|
|
$
|
(811
|
)
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
Vehicle gross profit per ecommerce unit
|
|
$
|
2,166
|
|
|
$
|
595
|
|
|
$
|
1,571
|
|
|
|
264.0
|
%
|
Product gross profit per ecommerce unit
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
Total gross profit per ecommerce unit
|
|
$
|
3,629
|
|
|
$
|
1,763
|
|
|
$
|
1,866
|
|
|
|
105.8
|
%
|
Wholesale units sold
|
|
|
5,867
|
|
|
|
10,113
|
|
|
|
(4,246
|
)
|
|
|
(42.0
|
)%
|
Wholesale revenue
|
|
$
|
82,901
|
|
|
$
|
139,984
|
|
|
$
|
(57,083
|
)
|
|
|
(40.8
|
)%
|
Wholesale gross loss
|
|
$
|
(1,934
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,753
|
)
|
|
$
|
819
|
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
Wholesale gross loss per unit
|
|
$
|
(330
|
)
|
|
$
|
(272
|
)
|
|
$
|
(58
|
)
|
|
|
(21.2
|
)%
|
Retail Financing revenue
|
|
$
|
32,121
|
|
|
$
|
47,687
|
|
|
$
|
(15,566
|
)
|
|
|
(32.6
|
)%
|
Retail Financing gross profit
|
|
$
|
28,720
|
|
|
$
|
44,963
|
|
|
$
|
(16,243
|
)
|
|
|
(36.1
|
)%
|
Total selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
152,990
|
|
|
$
|
187,994
|
|
|
$
|
(35,004
|
)
|
|
|
(18.6
|
)%
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(115,089
|
)
|
|
$
|
(310,459
|
)
|
|
$
|
195,370
|
|
|
|
62.9
|
%
|
Adjusted to exclude the following:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
9,533
|
|
|
|
9,380
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(3,935
|
)
|
|
|
(3,952
|
)
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
(23,240
|
)
|
|
|
23,496
|
|
|
|
101.1
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
10,115
|
|
|
|
7,895
|
|
|
|
2,220
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(99,120
|
)
|
|
$
|
(320,376
|
)
|
|
$
|
221,256
|
|
|
|
69.1
|
%
|
Realignment costs
|
|
$
|
9,529
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
9,529
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,653
|
|
|
|
(5,653
|
)
|
|
|
(100.0
|
)%
|
Change in fair value of finance receivables
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
|
|
5,621
|
|
|
|
(3,775
|
)
|
|
|
(67.2
|
)%
|
Goodwill impairment charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
201,703
|
|
|
|
(201,703
|
)
|
|
|
(100.0
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(85,618
|
)
|
|
$
|
(107,399
|
)
|
|
$
|
21,781
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
Securitization gain
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(29,617
|
)
|
|
|
29,617
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding securitization gain
|
|
$
|
(85,618
|
)
|
|
$
|
(137,016
|
)
|
|
$
|
51,398
|
|
|
|
37.5
|
%
Conference Call & Webcast Information
Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast Tuesday, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To access the conference call, please register at this embedded link. Registered participants will be sent a unique PIN to access the call. A listen-only webcast will also be available via the same link and at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.
About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)
Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery. For more information visit www.vroom.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding expected timelines, our execution of and the expected benefits from our business realignment plan and cost-saving initiatives, our expectations regarding our business strategy and plans, including our ongoing ability to integrate and develop United Auto Credit Corporation into a captive finance operation, and, for future results of operations and financial position, including our ability to improve our unit economics and our outlook for the full year ended December 31, 2022, including with respect to our liquidity. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, each of which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
|
VROOM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
532,642
|
|
|
$
|
1,132,325
|
|
Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $33.5 million and $0 million, respectively)
|
|
|
153,741
|
|
|
|
82,450
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $19.5 million and $8.9 million, respectively
|
|
|
60,122
|
|
|
|
105,433
|
|
Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $13.6 million and $0 million, respectively)
|
|
|
14,461
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $253.1 million and $0 million, respectively)
|
|
|
295,303
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
535,772
|
|
|
|
726,384
|
|
Beneficial interests in securitizations
|
|
|
13,432
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
61,430
|
|
|
|
55,700
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,666,903
|
|
|
|
2,102,292
|
|
Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs
|
|
|
213,323
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
49,836
|
|
|
|
37,042
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
172,425
|
|
|
|
28,207
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
158,817
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
11,281
|
|
|
|
15,359
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
28,531
|
|
|
|
25,033
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,142,299
|
|
|
$
|
2,366,750
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
43,631
|
|
|
$
|
52,651
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
107,091
|
|
|
|
121,508
|
|
Vehicle floorplan
|
|
|
422,452
|
|
|
|
512,801
|
|
Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs
|
|
|
210,577
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Current portion of securitization debt of consolidated VIEs at fair value
|
|
|
115,325
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
17,800
|
|
|
|
75,803
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
7,097
|
|
|
|
6,889
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
22,139
|
|
|
|
57,604
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
946,112
|
|
|
|
827,256
|
|
Long term debt, net of current portion (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $51.8 million and $0 million at fair value, respectively)
|
|
|
674,331
|
|
|
|
610,618
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|
|
|
8,347
|
|
|
|
9,592
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
18,458
|
|
|
|
4,090
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,647,248
|
|
|
|
1,451,556
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 138,102,755 and 137,092,891 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
2,069,246
|
|
|
|
2,063,841
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(1,574,330
|
)
|
|
|
(1,148,782
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
495,051
|
|
|
|
915,194
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,142,299
|
|
|
$
|
2,366,750
|
