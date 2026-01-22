Voyager Enables Microgravity-Enabled Drug Discovery

Company lands new contract as demand surges for space-enabled drug research

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) announced a new contract with Space LiinTech to manifest a new payload to the International Space Station, advancing microgravity-enabled drug discovery.

“The most important breakthroughs in space-enabled medicine will come from consistent, high-fidelity access to orbit,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security at Voyager. “Microgravity changes crystallization, growth dynamics and material properties at a fundamental level. Voyager enables access to space to harness those differences – not once, but continuously through the ISS and future space platforms.”

Under the contract, Voyager will provide mission integration, payload configuration support and end-to-end guidance to ensure safe operations aboard the ISS.

Space LiinTech’s new mission expands the company’s ongoing work in protein crystallization, a foundational technique for developing more effective therapeutics. The payload will evaluate how microgravity influences the formation, morphology, and quality of protein crystals – critical data that can lead to improved drug formulations on Earth. The mission will test an AI-driven automation and monitoring system for improved crystal formulations in space and verify the functional stability and reliability of the company’s new research module from launch to return.

“Our goal is to build the next frontier of pharmaceutical innovation,” said Byungho Kim, senior vice president, Space LiinTech. “This new mission with Voyager reflects the start of a strong, long-term partnership, and we plan to expand continuous space-based medicine research together over time. Working with Voyager allows us to operate confidently on the ISS while advancing a platform that will ultimately support broader in-space production of high-value medical technologies.”

As demand for microgravity-enabled research and development grows across the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, Voyager continues to serve as a one-stop solution for mission management and access to orbit, helping customers move from concept to spaceflight with speed, reliability and scale.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Space LiinTech

Space LiinTech is a space-based biopharmaceutical company advancing drug development and space medicine through scalable platform services in altered-gravity environments. The company provides automated, scalable solutions for protein crystallization and cell-therapy studies to meet growing demand for space-based research and manufacturing, linking ground validation with on-orbit operations. For more information visit: spaceliintech.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements - Voyager:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

