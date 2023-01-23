<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Vontier Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
Business Wire

Vontier Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-420-1271 (U.S. callers) or +1 785-424-1226 (international callers), along with the conference ID: 2403495 or passcode: 76188. Webcast information and related conference call materials will be made available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Vontier’s investor relations website: (investors.vontier.com) prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation, or by dialing +1 800-934-3335 (U.S callers) or +1 402-220-1142 (International callers), conference ID: 2403495.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead. To learn more, visit www.vontier.com.

Contacts

Ryan Edelman
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (984) 238-1929

ryan.edelman@vontier.com

Articoli correlati

Eventbrite Welcomes Ted Dworkin as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced it has hired...
Continua a leggere

Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on...
Continua a leggere

Moving iMage Technologies Names William F. Greene Interim Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MITQ--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), the leading provider of custom-designed and 3rd Party technology...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Teradata Announces Date for Release of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial...

Business Wire