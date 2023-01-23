Vontier Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-420-1271 (U.S. callers) or +1 785-424-1226 (international callers), along with the conference ID: 2403495 or passcode: 76188. Webcast information and related conference call materials will be made available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Vontier’s investor relations website: (investors.vontier.com) prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation, or by dialing +1 800-934-3335 (U.S callers) or +1 402-220-1142 (International callers), conference ID: 2403495.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead. To learn more, visit www.vontier.com.

