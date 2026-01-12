Vontier Recognized as a Leader in Sustainability, Improving Its Position on CDP’s Climate Change and Water Security Lists

Vontier earned an ‘A’ rating on CDP’s Climate Change List, a score awarded to only 4% of participating companies, and a ‘B’ rating for Water Security.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, has been named to the 2025 CDP’s (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) ‘A List’ for Climate Change and received a ‘B’ rating for Water Security, underlying the company’s leadership in corporate transparency and performance.

Vontier is one of the select companies that achieved an ‘A’ rating for Climate Change out of the over 22,100 businesses scored by the global non-profit.

“By joining this elite group of companies, Vontier stands alongside leaders in climate transparency and action,” said Katie Rowen, SVP, Chief Transformation and Operations Officer, Vontier. “We continue to lead by example in the transition to a multi-energy economy, ensuring that our actions create long-term value for our customers, investors, and communities.

Vontier’s commitment to environmental leadership is well documented in its annual Sustainability Report and Climate Transition Action Plan, which serve as strategic outlines to guide its initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to achieve net zero, and enhance energy efficiency.

The company’s businesses in convenience retail, fleet, and auto repair are encouraged to think bigger, act more boldly and build their businesses in accordance with Vontier’s culture of environmental responsibility and innovation.

CDP utilizes a detailed and independent methodology to assess companies, allocating scores based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, the awareness and management of environmental risks and the demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership. CDP’s A-List highlights the small cohort of companies that understand environmental risk is financial risk, and proactive transparency is critical to business resilience and opportunity.

