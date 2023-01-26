Vontier Appoints David M. Foulkes to Board of Directors

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem, today announced the appointment of David M. Foulkes, to Vontier’s Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2023.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome David to our Board,” said Karen Francis, Chair of the Board of Directors at Vontier. “David is a proven leader with a passion for innovation and demonstrated expertise in digital transformation. He brings extensive experience in industrial technology, a global perspective and a deep understanding of global manufacturing. I am confident he will make a significant contribution to our Board and the Company.”

Mr. Foulkes has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director for Brunswick Corporation (“Brunswick”) since January 2019. Prior to his role as CEO, Mr. Foulkes served as Brunswick’s Chief Technology Officer and President, Brunswick Marine Consumer Solutions as well as head of product development at Mercury Marine. Prior to joining Brunswick, Mr. Foulkes spent 18 years with Ford Motor Company in a series of assignments of progressing responsibilities. Mr. Foulkes holds a Master’s degree in Structural and Fluid Mechanics and a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Imperial College London.

“I look forward to David’s guidance as we strengthen our leadership position across the mobility ecosystem,” said Mark Morelli, Vontier’s Chief Executive Officer. “His strong technology background and industry knowledge will provide invaluable insights to support our next chapter of growth and value creation.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead.

