Vontier Appoints Anshooman Aga as Chief Financial Officer

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced the appointment of Anshooman Aga as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 29, 2022. Mr. Aga succeeds David Naemura, who will remain with the Company through year end and work closely with Aga and other members of the executive team to facilitate a seamless transition.

“Anshooman is an experienced CFO with particular expertise driving growth and transformation within industrial and technology-oriented businesses,” said Mark D. Morelli, Vontier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His deep financial acumen, history of strategic capital allocation and extensive experience in mobility technology markets will help drive continued financial performance for both Vontier and our shareholders. We are excited to welcome Anshooman to Vontier’s leadership team and look forward to his immediate contribution as we continue to accelerate our strategy to build a better, stronger, more focused growth portfolio.”

“On behalf of everyone at Vontier, I would like to thank Dave for his many contributions to the company,” added Morelli. “Dave has played an instrumental role in Vontier’s separation and launch as an independent company and has been an important partner to me over these last two years as we have positioned the company for long-term success.”

Mr. Aga brings more than 20 years of experience in operational finance, financial planning & analysis and corporate development, has a proven track record of driving growth and has led numerous transformations throughout his career. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) from August 2021 through August 2022. Prior to joining Harsco Corporation, Mr. Aga was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Cubic Corporation. He joined Cubic in July 2017 as Executive Vice President and assumed the role of CFO in October 2017. In this role, Mr. Aga was responsible for all aspects of Cubic’s financial strategies, processes and operations, including corporate development, risk management, investor relations, real estate, and global manufacturing, procurement and IT. Prior to joining Cubic, Mr. Aga served at AECOM, a multinational engineering firm (NYSE: ACM) from June 2015 to July 2017, where he was senior vice president and chief financial officer of their multi-billion-dollar Design and Consulting Services business in the Americas. He also held a series of financial leadership positions at Siemens, a multinational industrial manufacturing company, from July 2006 to May 2015, including chief financial officer of the Energy Automation business based in Nuremburg, Germany, in addition to similar financial roles for Siemens’ Rail Electrification and TurboCare business units.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

Forward-Looking Statements

