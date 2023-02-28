Vontier Announces Details of Its Investor Day on March 23, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced details for its upcoming investor day conference, including registration information. The event will be held both virtually and in-person on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York.

President and CEO, Mark Morelli, and Chief Financial Officer, Anshooman Aga, together with other members of the leadership team, will discuss Vontier’s strategic & capital allocation priorities, growth strategy, and mid-term financial outlook in a series of presentations and Q&A sessions.

A more detailed agenda, presentations, and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on the Company’s website at investors.vontier.com.

For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact the Investor Relations team for additional details and instructions. The webcast portion of the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately noon ET.

Webcast Registration:

Investors and other interested stakeholders may register for Vontier’s 2023 Investor Day webcast here.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead. To learn more, visit www.vontier.com.

Contacts

Ryan Edelman

Vice President, Investor Relations



Vontier Corporation



+1 (984) 238-1929



ryan.edelman@vontier.com