Vonage Network APIs Pave the Way for Freenow by Lyft to Advance Urban Mobility Innovation

Freenow adopts Vonage APIs to access network capabilities, strengthening fraud prevention through faster, verified connections with drivers for millions of riders

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson, and Freenow by Lyft, a leading taxi and multi-mobility app in Europe, have expanded their partnership with the launch of Vonage Silent Authentication API for customers based in the U.S. Vonage Network APIs enable Freenow by Lyft to tap into real-time network data and insights, helping prevent fraud through seamless user verification, ensuring reliable, efficient, and secure interactions for its customers and drivers.

Network intelligence is becoming a critical layer of defense in the transportation space as fraud threats become more sophisticated and targeted. Enterprises worldwide lost 7.7% of their annual revenue on average due to fraud over the past year, representing an estimated $534 billion in losses.¹ With scam/authorization fraud, synthetic identity fraud, and account takeover as the leading cause of business loss, the need for advanced security measures continues to grow.

“Launching Vonage Silent Authentication API for the U.S. customers marks a transformative milestone for Freenow by Lyft, the European taxi app serving nine markets and over 180 cities," said Tim Ossenfort, EVP Technology & Data at Freenow by Lyft. "Vonage's technology is revolutionizing how we approach user verification, offering a frictionless and faster process while enhancing security. With Vonage, we're able to deliver the seamless, secure, and efficient mobility experience our customers rely on.”

Freenow uses Vonage Network APIs to enable SIM swap detection and silent authentication capabilities to invisibly verify user identities and prevent account takeovers in real time. These features provide an extra layer of security without interrupting the booking or payment process, ensuring customers can travel safely and with confidence.

Niklas Heuveldop, CEO of Vonage and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform at Ericsson said, “We’re proud to partner with Freenow by Lyft, enabling them to leverage advanced network capabilities to help prevent fraud through a more secure and seamless verification process. Network powered solutions by Vonage are transforming the mobility industry globally, redefining the rider and driver experience at scale.”

1 H2 2025 Update to the Top Fraud Trends Report, Transunion.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

