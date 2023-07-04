Volta introduces to the American market the newest Volta Mower S23.

Updated design features Italian style from iconic-yacht designer Federico Gerna

“Today is a very special day: it’s our Mower’s 4th birthday, it’s the American Independence Day and the day we start serving the American market. Until today we’ve been serving the domestic gardens of our alluring home (Italy’s Lake Como region), the Volta Mower quickly sparked the attention of international visitors, especially Americans,” said Volta’s CEO Silvio Revelli. “In response to that demand, we created an all-new version “Mower S23”, designed to fit also the unique and particular features of the average American lawn, while, at the same time, integrating traditional Italian flourish and style through collaboration with the iconic yacht designer Federico Gerna.”

The Volta Mower S23 visually recognizes the grass, remaining self-confined on grassy areas. Like a pet, it autonomously explores the user’s yard, avoiding obstacles and non-grassy surfaces. Thanks to the proprietary AI-based vision technology, the robot recognises tricky points, learning from one mow to the next, and – much like a pet – adapts to the yard over time. After unboxing, simply Drop&Mow®, the A.I. visual lawn detection will keep it self-confined on the lawn. The device will quickly grow familiar with one’s lawn and – soon – become part of the family.

Shortlisted in the independent “US Mowers & Market – Analysis and forecast 2022-2027” together with such traditional lawn mower industry luminaries, Volta is forecasted to re-shape the way lawns will be maintained in the very near future. “By 2030 also in the USA you will certainly no longer see anyone riding on a mower,” Revelli says. “Instead, fleets of small, silent and autonomous robotic agents will keep lawn always cut.”

The Volta Mower’s secret sauce – the piece that provides the company’s true competitive advantage – lies in the robotic mower’s navigation autopilot, “a field where Volta is virtually unparalleled,” Revelli says. “From a mechanical viewpoint, most robotic mowers on the market today are very much alike in terms of principle, battery life and cutting means. But what sets Volta apart is the product’s vision-based navigation, that works without installation nor wires, nor any antenna; furthermore it is substantially safer.” The front-facing camera and convolutional neural network technology visually recognizes grass, distinguishing lawns from non-mowable surfaces or obstacles.

“Thanks to Volta Vision, our mower is safer for children, animals and objects,” he said. “The Mower constantly anticipates – and then promptly classifies – items across its trajectory, including flat, slim and low-mass obstacles.”

The Volta Mower is now available for orders in the U.S. , and will be at a unique introductory price of $2,499 for a limited period. The ordered mowers will ship with a lead time of 4-6 weeks, on first ordered-first-served basis. One single Volta Mower S23 keeps an always-ready a lawn up to a tested maximum of 0.37 acre (1500 sqm).

For orders, or for additional information, please visit www.volta.ai.

