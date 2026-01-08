Volante Technologies unveils Low-code Studio: A game-changer for payment implementation and compliance, ending the ‘Build vs. Buy’ debate for banks

New solution empowers financial institutions to modernize at record speed by deploying and maintaining high-quality payment workflows and processing systems with greater autonomy, reduced costs, and accelerated time to market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced the launch of Volante Low-code Studio, an automated, low-code/no-code environment that redefines how banks design, deploy, and maintain payment workflows. Fully integrated with Volante’s cloud-native Payments Platform, the breakthrough solution equips financial institutions with pre-built capabilities and extensible patterns to take full control of their modernization journey and achieve unprecedented innovation and cost efficiency gains.

“Payments modernization efforts have built a reputation for being hard to do, from complex integration, slow to deploy, and expensive to update, leaving many banks stuck in a build‑or‑buy dilemma between monolithic legacy products, unproven frameworks, and high‑cost homegrown solutions,” said Gareth Lodge, Principal Analyst, Celent. “Volante’s approach offers a compelling path forward: financial institutions gain the breadth and resilience of a full‑featured payments hub while using low-code to configure their processing in a way that is secure, scalable, and uniquely differentiated for their customers.”

“For decades, banks have faced a painful trade-off: buy rigid vendor solutions or build costly custom systems. With Low-code Studio, financial institutions no longer have to choose between speed and control—they can have both," said Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Delivery Officer, Volante Technologies. “By combining the agility of low-code with the proven strength of Volante’s platform, banks can now ‘Buy-and-Extend,’ launching new services in weeks, not months, while maintaining resilience, scalability, and compliance.”

These capabilities directly address long-standing modernization challenges, and industry research underscores this urgency: 51% of banks report that the application integration layer carries the most technical debt and 57% cite system integration as their greatest modernization challenge. Volante Low-code Studio addresses these obstacles head-on with a visual, configuration-driven environment that supports both technical and non-technical users alike. Its interactive editor and reusable templates allow teams to model workflows, adapt interfaces, configure business functions, and manage reference data, while keeping humans-in-the-loop for oversight and control.

“Low-code Studio marks a turning point in payments modernization. Banks no longer need to wrestle with the limitations of legacy systems or the uncertainties of emerging fintech solutions,” said Uday Thakur, Co-Founder and CTO, Volante Technologies. “We’ve created a holistic platform, not point solutions, which gives banks the freedom to innovate confidently and without compromise. Together, Volante is setting a new benchmark for what payments transformation should look like.”

Low-code Studio complements Volante’s Payments Platform, requiring no additional complex infrastructure or integration. Its intuitive framework allows financial institutions to begin implementing new payment capabilities almost immediately, lowering total costs and shortening timelines. Banks can quickly scale innovation across internal teams and their chosen system integration partners while maintaining consistency, compliance, and performance within their existing Volante environments.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Real-time native, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante’s customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world’s largest card networks. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

