Volante Technologies introduces Multi-cloud Resiliency Service to ensure non-stop payments processing during major cloud outages

New premium service delivers cross-cloud failover with zero data loss for banks, eliminating single-cloud dependency and helping banks meet rising operational resilience expectations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced the launch of its premium Multi-cloud Resiliency Service, engineered to keep financial institutions’ payment operations running seamlessly during major cloud provider outages. Built on Volante’s proven cloud-native payments platform, the service provides true cross-cloud continuity, eliminating single-cloud/provider dependency for the payments layer.

Recent large-scale outages across hyperscale cloud providers have demonstrated the real-world impact of cloud concentration risk for banks: delayed or failed transactions, SLA penalties, customer churn, operational recovery costs, and reputational damage. While industry research estimates financial sector outages can exceed $2 million per hour, the financial exposure for many large and mid-sized financial institutions far exceeds this average, underscoring why resilience is now a business requirement, not a “nice to have.”

“Payments are the lifeblood of the global economy, and downtime is not an option,” said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO at Volante Technologies. “Operational resilience must be engineered and continuously proven, not treated as a document on a shelf. Our Multi-cloud Resiliency Service keeps payments running through major cloud disruptions, giving financial institutions confidence and their customers peace of mind in their banking experience.”

Volante’s Multi-cloud Resiliency Service directly addresses this challenge with rapid cross-cloud disaster recovery (DR) failover to a secondary cloud environment with a brief switchover window and zero data loss. PaaS clients can opt in at any time with minimal configuration changes, while Volante manages the ongoing operational readiness and testing behind the scenes, helping financial institutions align with regulatory expectations such as DORA and other global operational resilience frameworks.

“Cloud concentration risk isn’t theoretical—it’s a direct revenue, reputational, and regulatory issue for financial institutions, and single-provider architectures simply cannot meet resilience expectations as payments become increasingly cloud-native,” said Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Delivery Officer, Volante Technologies. “Our Multi-cloud Resiliency Service is purpose-built for payments, enabling cross-cloud processing continuity when a primary cloud environment is unavailable, while helping our clients stay ahead of global regulatory demands.”

Built on Volante’s existing SaaS service, the Multi-cloud Resiliency Service extends an already secure and highly available foundation with additional layers of continuity and protection. The service includes data access restrictions, role-based entitlements, and encryption for data at rest and in transit. The solution maintains enterprise assurance through a comprehensive set of recognized certifications, including PCI DSS 4.0, SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 22301, and ISO 27701.

Volante plans to continue expanding the Multi-cloud Resiliency Service with expanded cross-cloud capabilities, additional automation, and predictive analytics to support more proactive resilience planning and execution.

To learn more and schedule a demo, visit https://www.volantetech.com/platform-security/.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Real-time native, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante’s customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world’s largest card networks. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

