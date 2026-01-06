VOEDX Announces Strategic Partnership with Verify4

Expanding Secure Access to Employment and Income Data Through the Open Verification Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EmploymentVerification--VOEDX is proud to announce a new partnership with Verify4, expanding secure, high-quality access to employment and income data across the VOEDX Source Engine platform. This collaboration strengthens a shared vision for a faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient verification ecosystem that serves credentialed users without the friction of legacy, closed-network models.

The partnership integrates Verify4’s innovative verification solutions into VOEDX’s AI-driven platform, enhancing coverage, efficiency, and routing for all stakeholders in the verification process.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Verify4 joins the VOEDX AI-driven Source Engine, expanding coverage and improving precision routing for verifiers.

VOEDX now supports verification access to more than 50 million historical employment records in the State of Ohio, unlocking employer-reported, state-maintained data sources.

Background screeners, lenders, and credentialed users gain greater choice, improved pricing, and faster turnaround times.

“This partnership with Verify4 represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the verification landscape,” said Anthony Petraco, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VOEDX. “By leveraging Verify4’s expertise in consent-based verifications and state-level data access, we’re empowering our network with more efficient, high-quality tools that benefit data providers and end users alike.”

Michael Turner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Verify4, added: “We’re excited to collaborate with VOEDX to help match employers with qualified job seekers, landlords with qualified tenants, and consumers with opportunity. Integrating with the Exchange allows us to expand access to secure, user-controlled verifications—particularly Ohio’s employer-reported, government-maintained employment data—to support fairer decisions.”

This alliance builds on VOEDX’s Source Engine, a marketplace-style platform powered by AI that enables Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) and data furnishers to commercialize employment records on their own terms. Combined with Verify4’s focus on bridging information gaps for credit-invisible individuals, the partnership streamlines verification workflows, reduces costs, and promotes greater transparency across the industry.

For more information, visit www.voedx.com or www.verify4.com.

About VOEDX

VOEDX revolutionizes employment verification through its Source Engine platform, a marketplace-style exchange that enables qualified Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) to transform Verification of Employment, Education, and Social Media processes. Powered by advanced AI, VOEDX improves speed, efficiency, supplier networks, and margins while realigning incentives across the verification ecosystem. Founded by industry veterans from HireRight, Sterling, and Equifax, VOEDX is committed to fostering a collaborative data exchange.

About Verify4

Verify4 is a Public Benefit Corporation empowering individuals with control over their employment and income data to promote financial inclusion. Through consent-based verification solutions, Verify4 helps people qualify for fairer credit, better jobs, housing, and benefits—without data warehousing or unauthorized sharing. Founded in 2019, Verify4 builds secure, multi-state verification networks to address credit invisibility and information gaps.

For media inquiries or more information about this partnership, please contact:

VOEDX: danielle.halperin@voedx.com

Verify4: will@verify4.com