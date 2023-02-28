Vodafone Qatar Selects VMware Solutions to Enhance 5G Services Roll-out, Embrace Modern Applications and Support Qatar’s Growing Digital Economy

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile World Congress 2023–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that Vodafone Qatar—which provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, and ICT managed services for consumers and businesses in Qatar—has selected both VMware Telco Cloud Platform-5G Edition and VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu as the cornerstone of its modern cloud platform. This approach will enable it to fully utilize the power of 5G, cloud and modern applications to bring new services to market, supporting the country’s digitization ambitions in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Vodafone Qatar has provided telco services in Qatar since its launch in 2009 and now has more than two million mobile customers as of December 31, 2022. With the country buoyed by the success of the FIFA world cup in 2022 and the government pushing ahead with ambitious economic diversification plans, the company wants to accelerate its transition to modern applications and commercialize new 5G services while reducing complexity and cost in its IT and networks.

Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar, said: “These solutions from VMware will support us in adopting modern infrastructures, speeding up our application development and bringing innovation to market faster. A reliable 5G network and modern suite of applications are the currency of a strong digital economy and are essential in establishing Qatar‘s long-term growth and prosperity. Our 5G network is at its most robust and extensive yet and this, as part of our work to develop Qatar’s national digital infrastructure, is continuously opening up opportunities to embrace and deploy other emerging technologies.”

Vodafone Qatar is one of the first operators in the world to introduce commercial 5G services following the rollout of its 5G network starting in August 2018. The adoption of VMware Telco Cloud Platform-5G Edition will support Vodafone Qatar on its journey to containerize core network functions, empowering its new 5G network with a common Containers as a Service (CaaS) platform and enable them with more flexibility and choice of 5G network function workloads.

By deploying VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu, Vodafone Qatar is evolving its existing SDDC environment to a more modern, automated and developer-ready IT infrastructure. The service provider will benefit from integrated cloud management capabilities spanning private and public clouds, with enhanced operational simplicity giving it the freedom to run applications anywhere.

Together, the VMware solutions will serve as a multi-layer, multi-domain automation and orchestration platform with telco-grade intrinsic security and will help Vodafone Qatar accelerate its journey to 5G and innovate with new services and products for business users and consumers.

Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware, said: “Through its work with VMware, Vodafone Qatar is building a more reliable, agile network and IT infrastructure that supports the roll-out of 5G services for the benefit of its customers. We’re excited to see the service innovation that Vodafone will bring to market as it continues to build more scalability and performance into its network and operations.”

Vodafone Qatar is deploying the solutions with the support of VMware Professional Services. Through the VMware Success 360 Standard for Telecom offering, a local VMware Technical Account Manager is helping Vodafone Qatar accelerate time-to-value with the new solutions.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. (“Vodafone Qatar”) provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has more than 2 million mobile customers as of 31 December 2022. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar’s continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar’s vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people’s first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

