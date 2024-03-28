VIZIO Transforms 4K, Full HD, HD TV Lineup, Adds 86” 4K Model

With a refreshed brand identity and expanded smart TV lineup, VIZIO remains at the forefront of home entertainment at a great value

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is debuting a new look for its 2024 Smart TV lineup. The recently refreshed brand identity goes beyond the brand-new Home Screen design, the “Watch Us” 360 campaign, and updated color palette. VIZIO is extending this refresh by ushering in a new era for its lineup of 2024 4K, Full HD and HD TV models, rolling out in national retailers now and throughout this Spring. The reimagined lineup continues VIZIO’s long-standing tradition of providing incredible value, stunning picture quality and craftsmanship, and entertainment that gives customers more.





Joining the VIZIO 4K lineup is an all-new 86” model, the latest addition to its extensive lineup of 4K sets that includes 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, 70”, and 75” models. The new 86” 4K TV, which is currently set to retail for $999.00 beginning April 29 nationwide, boasts the same powerful picture quality as its predecessors, including Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, bringing to life every picture with a wider range of color. The 86” 4K TV also enables gaming enthusiasts to experience up to 120fps when switched to 1080p resolution, allowing for smoother in-game transitions for a more accurate and immersive gameplay.

“We’re thrilled to be able to evolve our lineup of 4K, Full HD and HD TVs, which have been a staple of at VIZIO for years, and to continue to bring unprecedented value and quality to our customers,” said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at VIZIO. “With even more sizes and display ranges to select from, customers can enjoy precise picture quality and built-in entertainment content no matter what room in the home they are in.”

Details of the reimagined VIZIO 4K, Full HD and HD TV lineup include:

VIZIO 4K TV

Unleash the power of 4K in our widest array of TV model sizes, including a brand-new 86” model joining our lineup of 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, 70”, and 75” sets.

Gaming enthusiasts can experience up to 120fps in 1080p on the newest 86” VIZIO 4K TV, ensuring a second of the action is not missed on favorite first-person or multi-player games.

Equipped with enhanced features such as Dual-Band WiFi 6 connectivity compatibility, Dolby Vision and DTS:X audio capabilities, the VIZIO 4K lineup allows customers to enjoy a visually immersive experience with superior connectivity at an impressive value.

VIZIO Full HD TV

Complete with richer contrast, thin bezel frame design and true-to-life color through Full Array LED Backlight and Active Pixel Tuning, VIZIO’s Full HD lineup brings unbeatable value to any room in the home across its 32”, 40” and 43” models.

With access to VIZIO Home, now with faster and more intuitive search functions, users can watch and toggle between their favorite streaming content with ease.

For a fully immersive experience, Full HD TV users can connect their favorite pair of headphones directly to the TV to take in every soundbite uninterrupted.

VIZIO HD TV

Our most compact TV models include access to VIZIO Home, where users can customize their Home Screen with their favorite apps, including WatchFree+, which offers access to more than 300 channels and 15,000 On-Demand titles.

From the second bedroom to the home office, or any other room in the home, the VIZIO HD TV’s 24” and 32” models can meet everyone’s entertainment needs anywhere and anytime.

