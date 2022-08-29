Home Business Wire VIZIO Holding Corp. to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Business Wire

VIZIO Holding Corp. to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:VZIO) Chief Revenue/Strategic Growth Officer, Mike O’Donnell, will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time / 7:30 A.M. Pacific Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

Contacts

Michael Marks

IR@vizio.com

