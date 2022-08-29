VIZIO Holding Corp. to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:VZIO) Chief Revenue/Strategic Growth Officer, Mike O’Donnell, will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time / 7:30 A.M. Pacific Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

