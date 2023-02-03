VIZIO Big Game Deals: Award-Winning TVs and Sound Bars at Incredible Value Prices

Get ready to make the big game even bigger. These great VIZIO TVs and sound bars are available at value prices online and at retailers across the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just in time for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has partnered with retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.com to offer award-winning TVs and sound bars at incredible value prices.

At retailers across the U.S., shoppers will enjoy game-changing savings on big-screen VIZIO TVs perfect for large gatherings, Dolby Atmos sound bars that bring the roar of the crowd into your living room, QLED TVs that pop with vibrant color, and all-in-one sound bars that provide big-game impact despite their smaller sizes.

“VIZIO is committed to providing great quality at a great value with our smart TV and sound bar offerings,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “This is a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup for the big game, and our current deals make high-performance 4K TVs and immersive sound bars very accessible for our customers.”

An Incredible VIZIO Deal for Everyone

VIZIO’s Big Game Deals are great for watching Sunday’s championship game, but you don’t need to be a sports fan to find a value priced VIZIO TV or sound bar for your needs. The VIZIO products at special prices this week include award-winning 4K TVs for PC gamers, tech editors’ picks for the best sound bars available today, and top-of-the-line 4K TVs that are great for gaming, movies, and TV shows as well as sports.

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the award-winning SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

Pro-Level Performance: Premium 4K HDR TVs for Under $1,000

It’s time to bring the big game – and everything else – to life in razor-sharp 4K resolution with incredible contrast, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, and gorgeous QLED color. You won’t believe your eyes, and you won’t believe these prices.

Go Big, Spend Small: Large-Screen 4K HDR TVs for Less

Inviting a group of friends over to watch the game? These big-screen 4K TVs will make the big game even bigger. They’re perfect for large gatherings, and VIZIO’s Big Game Deals will ensure you have plenty of money left over for snacks and drinks.

Call an Audible: Save Big on These Award-Winning Sound Bars

Bring the roar of the crowd right into your living room with these immersive Dolby Atmos sound bars. No matter the size of your space or your spending budget, there’s a highly rated VIZIO sound bar that will take your home entertainment experience to new heights.

VIZIO Big Game Deals by Retailer

Retailer deals subject to change and may not be available in all locations.

Amazon: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

Best Buy: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M-Series Quantum X (M50QXM-K01) 50” TV​ $499.99 $629.99 $130 2/3 2/12

Costco: VIZIO TV Deals (In-Store Only)

SKU (In-Store Only) Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End P-Series Quantum 9 (P65Q9-J01)​ 65” TV​ $699.99​ $999.99​ $300​ 2/1 2/12

Sam’s Club: VIZIO TV Deals

Target: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M-Series Quantum 6 (M65Q6-J09) 65” TV​ $499.99 $719.99​ $220 2/3​ Ongoing V-Series (V505-J09) 50” TV $299.99​ $379.99​ $80 2/3​ 2/19 SB2020n Sound Bar​ $69.99​ $79.99​ $10​ 2/3​ 2/12

Walmart.com: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End VIZIO OLED (OLED65-H1) 65” TV $998 $1499 $500 2/3 While Supply Lasts V-Series (V755-J04) 75” TV $698 $698 N/A 2/1 Ongoing V-Series (V655-J09) 65” TV $448 $448 N/A 2/1 Ongoing V51x-J6 Sound Bar $218 $218 N/A 2/1 Ongoing

