VIZIO Ads Closes Upfront with $200M+ In Commitments from Agencies, Brands and Studios

The 100% YoY Increase Driven by Unique Audiences, Innovative Home Screen Advertising, Expanded Library of Free Programming

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has concluded its upfront season with more than $200 million in direct advertising commitments from agency holding companies, brands and studios, a 100% year-over-year increase.

The steady growth in advertising revenue for VIZIO Ads can be attributed to a variety of broad market factors such as audience migrations from linear to streaming along with better targeting and measurement direct-to-device advertising offers. Other contributing factors include the expanded library of programming on VIZIO’s massive free ad-supported streaming service, WatchFree+, as well as buyer demand for data-informed advertising and home screen engagement offerings that deliver unique audiences and great experiences.

“Our focus is always on how we benefit customers, starting with the millions of people that turn our TVs on every day all the way through to the advertising community in search of unique audiences and better experiences,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue/ Strategic Growth Officer for VIZIO. “The growth in our upfront commitments are a reflection of the important role connected TVs have in the home and in the marketplace at large.”

VIZIO’s advertising business grew 71% in Q2 2022, compared to the same period last year, during which time it added 243 net new advertisers as the company deepened relationships across the agency landscape.

“Right now advertisers have a renewed focus on optimization and outcomes, and VIZIO’s integrated hardware and software model uniquely positions us to help them prove the impact of campaigns,” said Adam Bergman, Group Vice President of Advertising & Data Sales at VIZIO. “Advertisers trust us to help them reach receptive audiences, verify that ads actually hit the screen across devices, and identify the actions viewers took from experiencing the creative.”

More About VIZIO Ads

VIZIO Ads was created to help deliver a more relevant advertising experience to consumers and brands alike. Offering premium, addressable advertising inventory inside of WatchFree, SmartCast and within popular TV apps, VIZIO Ads gives advertisers the ability to reach new audiences with relevant messages at the right time. VIZIO Ads gives its customers personable service, app-level transparency and screen-level verification to ensure brands can invest with confidence across one of the largest smart TV footprints in the U.S.

Learn more here: www.vizioads.com.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

