VitalConnect Announces Investment from HCA Healthcare to Accelerate Commercial Growth and Create Strategic Partnership

Strategic Investment Expected to Help Accelerate Cardiac Monitoring and Strategic Relationship Aims to Create Improved Disease State Treatment Models

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#vitalconnect–VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, today announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. The investment will go toward further accelerating VitalConnect’s rapidly growing cardiac monitoring business segment while advancing key Remote Patient Monitoring of individuals who have experienced heart failure (HF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sepsis, among others. This funding support is expected to help VitalConnect continue bringing the most advanced technology to patients and providers.

“This strategic investment from HCA Healthcare will further accelerate VitalConnect’s expansive growth and upward trajectory in the Cardiac Monitoring space,” said Peter Van Haur, CEO, VitalConnect. “We’ve experienced unparalleled physician adoption and growth over the past 18 months since launch, and HCA Healthcare’s investment will enable us to continue bringing customers the most comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform.”

Founded in 2011, VitalConnect has deployed hundreds of thousands of biosensors throughout the world, including care facilities such as Brigham and Women’s, Hackensack Medical Center, Northwell Health, and John Radcliffe Hospital-Oxford University. The VitalPatch allows real-time remote or in-hospital monitoring, allowing physicians to optimize the delivery of care to their patients.

About VitalConnect, Inc.

VitalConnect is a leader in wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote patient populations. VitalConnect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect’s products are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post-discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical solutions. VitalConnect’s advanced yet easy-to-use platform, was designed to deliver better healthcare at lower costs while providing more convenience for the patients and healthcare providers. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com.

Contacts

Steve Kelly



VitalConnect, Inc.



206-856-6488



skelly@vitalconnect.com