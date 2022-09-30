Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Announce the Completion of the Transaction to Acquire Citrix Systems and Combine It with TIBCO Software

AUSTIN, Texas & MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. (“Evergreen”), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, collectively, “Elliott”), today announced the successful completion of their previously announced transaction to acquire Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) (“Citrix”) and combine it with TIBCO Software (“TIBCO”).

The transaction is valued at $16.5 billion, including the assumption of Citrix debt, and follows the receipt of all regulatory approvals and compliance with all closing conditions. The transaction closed in accordance with the economic terms previously set forth and within the previously announced timeline. Under the terms of the agreement, Citrix shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash per share. With the completion of this deal, Citrix common stock has ceased trading and is no longer listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Tom Krause, CEO of the combined company, said: “We are excited to create a new global leader in enterprise software, designed for scale and growth, through the combination of Citrix and TIBCO. The platform we have built will expand and deepen our relationships with our valued customers and partners, drive the future of mission-critical cloud software solutions and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Monti Saroya, Co-Head of Vista’s Flagship Fund and Senior Managing Director, and John Stalder, Managing Director at Vista, said: “The completion of this transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Citrix and TIBCO. We look forward to our partnership with Tom, the management team and the combined company’s talented employees around the world as they continue to innovate and transform the enterprise software landscape and capture the enormous opportunity ahead.”

David Kerko, Head of North American Private Equity at Elliott, and Isaac Kim, Senior Managing Director at Evergreen, said: “The combined company is well positioned for long-term success, leveraging the individual strengths of both Citrix and TIBCO, each established industry leaders. We are pleased to partner with all our valued employees and partners to realize the immense potential of the combined company going forward.”

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with $96 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

About Elliott and Evergreen

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2022. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. is Elliott’s Menlo Park affiliate, which focuses on technology investing.

