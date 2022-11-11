Visory Named 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year by Financial Planning Association -Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visory, a provider of technology management, cybersecurity and hosting solutions for the wealth management, accounting and construction industries, has been named the 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year by the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas chapter of the Financial Planning Association (FPA Dallas/Fort Worth).

True North Networks, which was renamed Visory earlier this year, has been a platinum sponsor of FPA Dallas/Fort Worth since 2018. FPA Dallas/Fort Worth works to foster excellence in the practice of financial planning and promote the value of the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) designation in the Dallas / Fort Worth area. The chapter educates consumers on the value financial planning to consumers and supports current and prospective CFP® licensees who are a part of this growing profession.

“It is an honor to be associated with the great work that FPA Dallas/Fort Worth is doing to raise awareness about the financial planning profession,” said True North Networks founder and Visory Chief Strategy Officer Steven Ryder, who accepted the award on behalf of the company at a recent FPA Dallas/FPA chapter event. “We are committed to working with financial planners by offering comprehensive technology support and cybersecurity services so they can focus on their business and help individuals and families achieve their financial goals.”

“Steve and his team have been an incredible resource for our members through the years, and we are thrilled to recognize Visory for their work with our chapter,” Melisa Hall, Executive Director of the Financial Planning Association’s Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter.

Visory emerged from the combination of three technology and cybersecurity companies – True North Networks, RightSize Solutions and Swizznet. The merger brought together complementary capabilities and deep resources in enterprise-grade technology solutions and cybersecurity services for financial advisors, accounting and construction firms, and other small- and medium-sized businesses.

About Visory

Visory is the hands-on technology partner for independent financial advisors, accounting firms, construction firms and other businesses. The company combines deep knowledge of the best business-oriented technology with proven industry expertise to deliver thoughtful solutions and support to help firms grow. The company maintains headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, with a remote workforce and other office locations across the U.S. For more information, visit www.visory.net.

