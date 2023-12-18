VISO TRUST Announces Netskope Integration for Enhanced Third-Party Cyber Risk Management

AI-Powered TPRM and New Netskope Integration Yields Unprecedented Ability to Identify and Address Third-Party Shadow IT, Streamline Third-Party Cyber Risk Management, and Demonstrate Compliance.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–VISO TRUST, a leading AI-driven third-party cyber risk management (TPRM), today announced its latest integration with Netskope, the platform that is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to empower VISO TRUST customers with a comprehensive and streamlined approach to managing third-party cyber risks arising from shadow IT vendors.

As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services and applications, the use of unauthorized or unvetted shadow IT vendors has become a significant concern for IT and security teams. These unapproved vendors can introduce potential security vulnerabilities, data breaches, and compliance risks, making it crucial for businesses to gain visibility and control over their digital ecosystems.

The newly released Netskope integration empowers VISO TRUST customers to seamlessly identify and monitor shadow IT vendors operating within their ecosystem, connecting with their environment or interacting with their users. By leveraging Netskope’s advanced cloud security capabilities, VISO TRUST users can efficiently detect unauthorized applications and services in real time, minimizing the potential for security blind spots.

Key features of the Netskope integration include:

Shadow IT Vendor Discovery: The joint solution surfaces and de-silos previously undisclosed data, providing new and in-depth visibility into unauthorized cloud applications, and enabling organizations to uncover hidden shadow IT risks lurking within their infrastructure.

The joint solution surfaces and de-silos previously undisclosed data, providing new and in-depth visibility into unauthorized cloud applications, and enabling organizations to uncover hidden shadow IT risks lurking within their infrastructure. Automated Risk Assessment: VISO TRUST users can now pipe detected shadow IT vendors into their third-party cyber risk management workflows effortlessly. The integration streamlines the risk assessment process, identifying potential security gaps and evaluating each vendor’s risk profile.

VISO TRUST users can now pipe detected shadow IT vendors into their third-party cyber risk management workflows effortlessly. The integration streamlines the risk assessment process, identifying potential security gaps and evaluating each vendor’s risk profile. Risk Mitigation Strategies: Armed with comprehensive insights from Netskope’s cloud security platform, VISO TRUST users can apply appropriate risk mitigation strategies to improve their overall cybersecurity posture effectively.

Armed with comprehensive insights from Netskope’s cloud security platform, VISO TRUST users can apply appropriate risk mitigation strategies to improve their overall cybersecurity posture effectively. Regulatory Compliance Support: The combined power of VISO TRUST and Netskope ensures that organizations can align their cloud usage with industry regulations and compliance standards more efficiently.

The combined power of VISO TRUST and Netskope ensures that organizations can align their cloud usage with industry regulations and compliance standards more efficiently. Real-Time Alerts: Instant notifications enable swift action to address potential risks and security incidents, enhancing incident response times and minimizing the impact of cybersecurity threats.

“We are excited to bring the latest Netskope integration to market and provide our customers with a robust solution to tackle the challenges posed by shadow IT vendors,” said Paul Valente, Co-founder & CEO of VISO TRUST. “This integration reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with the tools they need to proactively manage third-party cyber risks and secure their digital assets effectively.”

With the VISO TRUST and Netskope integration, businesses can now confidently embrace the benefits of cloud services while proactively safeguarding their critical data and networks against potential threats.

For more information about the integration and its benefits, please visit www.visotrust.ai.

About Netskope:

Netskope is the cloud security platform that enables secure cloud adoption by providing security, compliance, and governance solutions to businesses worldwide. By analyzing data from billions of cloud sessions daily, Netskope understands cloud usage patterns and risks, enabling businesses to confidently embrace cloud services while reducing risk.

About VISO TRUST:

VISO TRUST is a trailblazing leader in AI-driven third-party risk management (TPRM), offering an innovative platform that empowers organizations to make informed decisions with unparalleled precision and timeliness. Founded by CEO Paul Valente and CTO Russell Sherman, VISO TRUST is at the forefront of transforming the cybersecurity landscape by continually enhancing its platform’s innovative capabilities and integrations.

VISO TRUST Resources:

Contacts

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



Phone: 949.231.2965



Email: dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com