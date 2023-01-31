Vision Research Supplies Embedded Phantom High-Speed Camera for Use With FDA-Cleared Sepsis Test

WAYNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vision Research, a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, has for the first time supplied an embedded Phantom high-speed camera for use within a medical device with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 501(k) clearance.





The device, Cytovale®’s IntelliSep® test, is a new diagnostic tool that provides clinicians with early indication of sepsis probability to support critical time-sensitive clinical decisions, providing test results in under 10 minutes and contributing to rapid life-saving decisions.

Critical to this groundbreaking diagnostic system is the Phantom VEO 710 high-speed camera, which resolves blood cells as they move through the microfluidics channel at 3 meters per second, requiring frame rates greater than 500,000 frames per second (fps). The VEO 710 employs a custom CMOS sensor with 7 Gpx/s image throughput and supports the fast offload of data, contributing to IntelliSep’s fast, 10-minute sample turnaround time. It is also a well-established camera used in a variety of industries and applications, with the proven reliability necessary for long-term success.

“Phantom VEO high-speed cameras provide valuable insights into many biological and biomedical events that are otherwise too fast to be seen,” says Toni Lucatorto, Product Manager, Vision Research. “They are a key enabling technology in flow cytometry, and we’re very excited to be part of this life-saving medical breakthrough.”

About Vision Research

Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including defense, automotive, engineering, science, medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, machine vision, sports broadcast, TV production and digital cinematography.

The Wayne, N.J.-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality.

Over the course of its 60-plus year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®.

Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it’s too fast to see, and too important not to™. For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com.

Vision Research is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

