Virtus Partners with Benelinx to Drive Employee Benefits Growth with the Salesforce Ecosystem

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#benelinx–Virtus (www.virtusinsurance.com), an insurance brokerage and consultancy, has partnered with Benelinx (https://www.benelinx.com/) to deliver an industry-leading digital insurance platform to support its employee benefits service offering. Benelinx is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution built on the backbone of Salesforce and focused on the delivery and management of employee benefits insurance.

The deployment of Benelinx is part of a multi-phased project by Virtus to move the Company to the Salesforce ecosystem and revolutionize how the company and its employees deliver insurance across its P&C, Benefits, Personal Insurance and MGA platforms.

“We took a long hard look at our existing technology and realized that we could do it better and make Virtus a technology leader in the insurance brokerage space,” said Virtus COO and General Counsel, D.J. Steinmeyer. “Benelinx has been instrumental in our overall solution, and we are excited to continue our growth with Benelinx as a trusted partner.”

“Our partnership with Benelinx has been fantastic,” said John Eichmann, Managing Partner of Virtus Employee Benefits. “The team is excited to have a customized agency management system built specifically for employee benefits. The ability to access and visualize our data is, to my knowledge, unmatched in the industry allowing us to increase productivity and deliver enhanced service to our clients.”

“We’re thrilled to forge a new path in the benefits industry alongside Virtus,” said Benelinx Founder and CEO Rachel Zeman. “This project will deliver a hybrid solution complete with industry specific customizations and multiple AMS managed packages within Salesforce. This technology is truly the first of its kind.”

Virtus is hard at work on the P&C and MGA side of the house and intends to launch its new technology platform in Q4 of this year.

Visit www.virtusinsurance.com for more information. Push Forward—We’ve Got Your Back.

D.J. Steinmeyer, COO, Virtus



P: 913-278-0375



E: dsteinmeyer@virtusins.com

Rachel Zeman, CEO, Benelinx



P: 888-227-1602



E: rachel@benelinx.com