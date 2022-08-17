Virtus Debuts on 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. revealed that insurance brokerage and consulting firm Virtus (www.virtusinsurance.com), made its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Virtus has taken a specialization approach that heavily leverages technology to fuel its growth across the real estate, private equity, construction and hospitality industries,” said Virtus CEO Andrew Gray. “We have brought together a truly exceptional team of insurance professionals that continually outperform industry standards and we could not have delivered this growth without their hard work and perseverance.”

Virtus was founded in 2013 with the vision of developing an industry-leading insurance brokerage and consulting firm. Virtus has built core competencies through specialized expertise and technology-focused, professional delivery of Commercial, Employee Benefits and Personal Lines insurance. Virtus takes a long-term view of the insurance industry and remains focused on high conviction organic growth and acquisition opportunities all leveraging technology to deliver superior results for clients.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Visit www.virtusinsurance.com for more information.

Andrew Gray, CEO









D.J. Steinmeyer, COO







