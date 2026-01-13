Virtual, Inc. Announces CEO Succession and Executive Leadership Transition

Andy Freed to serve exclusively as Board Chairman; Board appoints Greg Kohn as CEO and Lynne Feldstein as COO

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AndyFreed--Virtual, Inc., a leading provider of professional services for membership-based organizations, announced today an executive leadership transition in line with the company’s longstanding succession strategy. After many years of driving Virtual’s growth and success as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Andy Freed has transitioned from his role as CEO to serve exclusively as Chairman, effective immediately. The Board has appointed Greg Kohn as Chief Executive Officer and Lynne Feldstein as Chief Operating Officer, positioning the firm for continued growth, operational excellence, and deep client partnership.

The announcement builds on Virtual’s November 6 leadership update naming Kohn President of the firm. Over the past several months, Freed has been managing a personal health matter that prompted thoughtful discussions with the Board about how best to balance his recovery with the long-term needs of the firm. While these health considerations influenced the timing of the transition, the leadership structure and role evolution were already part of a broader, well-established plan designed to ensure continuity, stability, and sustained success.

Under Freed’s leadership, Virtual has built a reputation as a trusted partner to complex, global membership organizations, known for its deep industry knowledge and world-class strategic and operational expertise. As Chairman, Freed will continue to guide the firm’s long-term direction at the board level and remain actively engaged with key clients, partners, and industry initiatives.

“Leading Virtual has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career,” said Andy Freed, Chairman of the Board. “I’m incredibly proud of the world-class organization we’ve built together and deeply confident that the leadership team we’ve put in place is the right one to carry it forward.”

As CEO, Kohn will be responsible for Virtual’s overall strategy, financial performance, and customer relationships. He has played a longstanding leadership role at Virtual over his 15 years with the company, partnering closely with Freed to shape the firm’s overall direction, deepen client partnerships, and guide its growth. As COO, Feldstein will oversee cross-functional operations, execution of strategic priorities, and alignment across Virtual’s teams and client portfolios. Since joining Virtual, Feldstein has played a central role in driving cross-functional execution; aligning teams and priorities; and ensuring consistent delivery across some of Virtual’s most complex client portfolios. Together with Chief Financial Officer Mauro Lance, Kohn and Feldstein will comprise Virtual’s executive leadership team.

“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO and thrilled to partner with Lynne and Mauro as we continue to build on Andy’s vision for Virtual,” said Greg Kohn, CEO. “We have built a strong operational foundation and an exceptional team, and I’m as confident as ever about our ability to deliver meaningful impact for our clients.”

“Virtual has always been a firm built on trust and partnership,” said Lynne Feldstein, COO. “I’m excited to take on these new responsibilities to help ensure our teams are connected, our priorities are clear, and our clients feel assured that Virtual will deliver strong, consistent value to them.”

