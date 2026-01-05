Virtium Expands Its Edge AI Product Line with Industry’s First “Made in the USA” AI Accelerator Module

New M.2 module powered by MemryX MX3 delivers 24 TOPS of high-efficiency AI performance for vision applications

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIAccelerator--Virtium, a trusted designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade memory, storage, and Edge AI solutions, today announced the launch of its new “Made in the USA” AI Accelerator Module, VMX-004, a significant addition to the company’s rapidly growing Edge AI product portfolio.

Designed and assembled in Southern California, the M.2 module enables OEMs and solution developers to deploy high-performance Vision AI across a wide range of markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial automation, transportation, agriculture, medical, and surveillance.

High-Performance Edge AI in a Compact Standard Form Factor

Built on the MemryX MX3 AI inference processor, Virtium’s industrial-grade VMX-004 accelerator delivers 24 TOPS of compute while maintaining exceptionally low power consumption. AI models run entirely from on-chip SRAM, eliminating external DRAM to reduce latency, power, improve performance, and enhance overall system efficiency.

The module conforms to the PCIe M.2 2280 standard, allowing seamless integration into most ARM and x86 carrier boards and motherboards for fast, hassle-free deployment. The Virtium VMX-004 AI Accelerator Module is Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant, meeting U.S. government procurement requirements.

Speed, Simplicity, and Scalable Vision AI

The Virtium AI Accelerator Module incorporates key architectural advantages and software capabilities that accelerate development and streamline scaling from prototype to production:

Runs AI models directly from internal SRAM for ultra-low latency and maximum performance

No external DRAM, reducing power, heat, and system complexity

Floating-point activations for superior vision-model accuracy

Industrial-temperature operation (-40°C to +85°C) for harsh and mission-critical environments

Rapid integration via MemryX’s comprehensive software tools and documentation

One-click model compilation with no retraining or code modifications required

Software access available with no NDA

“The collaboration with Virtium reflects our shared commitment to simplifying AI deployment at the edge. By combining MemryX’s low-power inference technology with Virtium’s proven industrial-grade expertise, we’re delivering a solution that brings real, immediate value to customers.”

— Keith Kressin, CEO, MemryX

“Virtium’s new AI accelerator module, VMX-004, expands our Edge AI portfolio with a U.S.-made solution engineered for high-performance vision workloads. Engineering samples are available today, with qualification samples and full production scheduled for CQ1’26. Our partnership with U.S.-based MemryX enables us to deliver the performance, reliability, and support customers need to accelerate their AI deployments. This new module positions Virtium at the forefront of emerging Vision AI opportunities.”

— Dave Beasley, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Virtium

Product samples of the Virtium VMX-004 AI Accelerator Module are available today and will be on display at CES 2026 in the MemryX suite, located at Venetian/Palazzo Suite 50-819. For additional details, please visit Virtium.

About Virtium

Virtium is a trusted leader in the design and manufacturing of high-reliability industrial modular hardware solutions which enable embedded computing system manufacturers to get to market more quickly, with lower development risk, and to benefit from a streamlined supply chain. Virtium's products include industrial-grade SSDs, industrial-grade DDR memory modules, and computer systems-on-module (SOMs), including SOMs with on-board AI accelerator hardware. With over 25 years of experience, Virtium has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality products that meet the demanding requirements of global customers in industries such as networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, industrial OEMs, and embedded markets. Virtium’s commitment to innovation, long-term product availability, and customer support has made it a preferred partner for companies requiring mission-critical Edge AI system solutions.

