Viral Launch Undergoes Exciting Rebrand: New Logo and Website Redesign to Transform User Experience

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viral Launch, a leading innovator in the e-commerce industry, is pleased to announce a major rebranding effort, unveiling a spirited new corporate logo and redesigned website. The changes reflect the company’s commitment to providing users with the most seamless, effective, and enjoyable experience possible.


The rebranding initiative underscores Viral Launch’s dedication to being a leader in the digital landscape and redefines how customers, entrepreneurs, and e-commerce professionals engage with the platform.

New Logo & Brand Colors

Viral Launch’s new logo is a complete overhaul of the original design, introducing a bold new color palette that embraces change and signifies perpetual growth. These updates represent the company’s evolution and its drive to simplify and amplify the e-commerce journey for global sellers.

User-Centric Website Redesign

Viral Launch’s redesigned website is a pivotal milestone that marks the company’s departure from its startup origins. The new website, characterized by a refined layout, enhanced user navigation, and improved user interface, captures the company’s transition from its entrepreneurial beginnings to a more mature enterprise. It stands as the threshold to innovative new tools and the company’s growing momentum in the e-commerce sector.

Speaking about the rebrand, Keith Jarvis, VP of Marketing, said, “Our tools are still the most accurate available, and we wanted our site to better represent the future of our platform. New features, all new tools and a product roadmap that continues to push us forward as the leader for Amazon sellers.”

The transformation is a signal flare to the rest of the industry that Viral Launch has only just begun to thrive. It remains as committed as ever to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Users can expect to enjoy the new logo and website design on October 24th.

For more information about Viral Launch or to explore their rebranded website, please visit www.viral-launch.com.

About Viral Launch:

Viral Launch is a leading e-commerce software and services company, dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and businesses successfully navigate the world of e-commerce. Their suite of tools and solutions empowers users to discover and leverage growth opportunities, optimize product listings, and enhance brand visibility. With a commitment to innovation, Viral Launch remains at the forefront of e-commerce solutions. Viral Launch is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Worldeye Technologies, Inc.

