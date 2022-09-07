VIQ Solutions Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference September 12 – 14, 2022

Home Business Wire VIQ Solutions Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment...
PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held both in person and virtual on September 12-14, 2022.

Susan Sumner, President, and Chief Operation Officer, is scheduled to present as follows:

Presentation Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: On demand as of 7:00 AM (ET)

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/38b1de5a-0e17-4471-b475-edbd19da994f

An archive of the presentation will be available on the same link on the Company’s website under the Events section at viqsolutions.com/investors/

VIQ’s management team will also be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please register for the event at: http://www.hcwevents.com/annualconference

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Contacts

Media:
Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Phone: (800) 263-9947

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Laura Kiernan

High Touch Investor Relations

Ph. 1-914-598-7733

Email: viq@htir.net

