ViewLift® Bolsters Commitment to European Market with Leadership Hire and Industry Keynote

ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, today announced vital moves in Europe as part of the company's commitment to revolutionizing content consumption and OTT viewer engagement and retention in the region.

CEO Rick Allen to deliver keynote at ISE Europe’s Content Production and Distribution Summit 2023

In line with ViewLift’s commitment to Europe, Rick Allen, ViewLift‘s CEO, will deliver an opening keynote at ISE Europe 2023’s Content Production and Distribution Summit in Barcelona, Spain on 31 January 2023.

Rick’s keynote will prepare attending content owners and brands to leverage video streaming and specialized content to reach and engage customers directly, and disrupt the conventional intermediary-controlled models.

“Connection is the new currency. Fostering direct relationships with consumers instead of relying on old-school yet expensive prime TV slots and other similar intermediary platforms is a current, realistic opportunity for even emerging brands,” Allen noted. “We look forward to interacting with far-sighted brands looking to replace traditional ways of customer engagement with appealing content and new distribution models.”

Fabio Gallo returns to ViewLift

The recent Head of Product at LaLiga Tech and former ViewLift Vice President of Sales, Fabio Gallo, is returning to ViewLift as the General Manager of Europe and Asia.

At LaLiga Tech, Gallo led the global development and implementation of new initiatives, solutions, partnerships and innovations. A customer-first leader, Gallo created a unified product strategy during his time at LaLiga Tech, ensuring that customer needs were at the forefront of product decisions.

Before LaLiga Tech, Gallo led ViewLift’s sales in the EMEA, APAC and LatAm regions. Based in Europe, he was responsible for ViewLift’s go-to-market strategy in his regions.

Gallo brings over two decades of sports and OTT technology industry expertise and has led significant digital transformation projects for FC Barcelona and Dorna Sports (MotoGP).

Speaking on Gallo’s appointment, ViewLift CEO Rick Allen, said, “Europe and Asia are fast becoming video streaming and OTT hotspots, invigorated and made more complex by the regions’ cultural and linguistic diversity. This opportunity is apparent in rising subscription revenues predicted to reach $18.24 billion in Europe by 2025. Fabio has demonstrated seasoned expertise in helping ViewLift customers stay ahead of the curve with tailored solutions that maximize their OTT tech investments. We are certain he will raise the bar with his return to ViewLift.”

