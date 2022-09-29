VieCure Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Dr. Don Iverson Oncology Innovation Center

VieCure Inc., a cancer care company with a market-leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announces further facility investments and employee expansion in the Denver Tech Center

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VieCure, a cancer care company with a market-leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today the opening of the Dr. Don Iverson Oncology Innovation Center. The Iverson Innovation Center is designed to simulate, for oncologists and cancer care thought leaders, the patient treatment experience in the new and emerging era of precision oncology. In recent years there has been a large shift towards the use of cancer treatments that respond specifically to the molecular profile of the cancer (e.g., genomic data). These data are complex, considerable, and difficult to access at the community oncology level. Next-generation sequencing testing (NGS) to identify the genomic drivers of a patient’s cancer is now foundational for precision oncology, with rapidly expanding diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic implications. Although few question the importance of NGS in modern oncology care, the process of gathering primary molecular data, integrating it into the patient’s electronic health record, and optimally using it to assist with patient treatment decisions and as part of a clinical workflow remains far from seamless. Numerous challenges persist around data standards and interoperability, and clinicians frequently face difficulties in managing the growing amount of genomic knowledge required to care for patients and keep up to date.





There is also a critical absence of medical guidance for both providers and payors which ultimately motivated VieCure’s launch in 2015 to create and deploy a next-generation A.I. enabled clinical decision support platform in oncology, with the capability to translate the reams of complex treatment considerations into usable information at the fingertips of busy providers.

“Cancer Centers across the United States are making the shift away from a reliance on the traditional use of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer surgery and in favor of sequencing patients at the time of diagnosis, and then applying A.I. to generate personalized treatment plans which often incorporate the latest immunotherapies and targeted treatments,” said Dr. Fred Ashbury, Chief Scientific Officer, at VieCure. “To generate these complex personalized treatment plans requires the use of new clinical decision support technology, like the VieCure™ platform, and requires modifications to clinical workflow. Therefore, we created the Iverson Innovation Center – to simulate this new patient experience and to help providers and cancer care executives accelerate their adoption of precision medicine.”

The Dr. Don Iverson Oncology Innovation Center simulates the patient experience from the point of diagnosis, to treatment plan consideration and selection, to the generation of the patient-specific prescription, the actioning of that prescription in the infusion setting, follow-up care, charge capture, billing, scheduling, and more.

Building off the strong intersection of the technology and healthcare industries in Colorado, VieCure continues to recruit professionals in the Denver market. “VieCure employs a growing number of software engineers, cancer care workflow professionals, quality assurance and clinical content professionals, business development experts in oncology, and data and analytics leaders,” said Gerry Hogue, President, and CEO of VieCure. “The company selected Denver and more specifically the Tech Center a few years ago and is now opening its new and expanded space in Greenwood Village.”

The company is hosting client and partner tours today. Oncologists, Cancer Care CEOs, and Industry Executives from Pharma and Molecular Diagnostic companies are in the Iverson Innovation Center today and experiencing the cancer patient journey reimagined through the use of VieCure’s technologies.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point-of-care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2015 and has contracted with leading community oncology cancer centers like the American Oncology Network, with practices throughout the country, Alabama Cancer Care (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), Clermont Oncology (Clermont, Florida), and several others. VieCure’s contracted cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations in the United States. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Dr. Don Iverson

While he was a man with a global impact, Dr. Iverson had strong ties to Colorado and was very involved in the community’s health. His time in Colorado left a meaningful impact that has lasted after his passing in 2016 and will continue to last for generations to come. He earned a BSc from the University of North Dakota, and an MSc and PhD from the University of Oregon. He published more than 150 articles, book chapters, and editorials on a variety of health-related topics. His research interests included clinical, patient, and delivery issues related to primary care medicine, and health-related behavior change strategies.

Professor Iverson held senior positions in government agencies (Associate Director of Cancer Control Science – U.S. National Cancer Institute within the National Institutes of Health; Special Assistant – Office of Health Information, Health Promotion, Physical Fitness and Sports Medicine in the Office of the US Surgeon General); in non-government health organizations (Director of Behavioural Research and Program Evaluation – National Cancer Institute of Canada; Director of Cancer Control Research and Deputy Director – AMC Cancer Research Center) in business (Chief Scientific Officer, OpTx Corporation) and in academia (Professor, Vice-Chairman for Research and Academic Affairs, Acting Chairman – Department of Family Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine; Adjunct Professor – Institute of Health Systems Leadership and Research at the University of Denver; Adjunct Professor – Department of Family Medicine, University of Toronto School of Medicine). He finished his career at the University of Wollongong (Australia) where he held several roles including Executive Dean of Health and Behavioural Sciences, Pro Vice-Chancellor Health, Executive Director of the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute, and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science, Medicine, and Health.

Contacts

VieCure, Inc.



Michael G. Power, Chief Business Development Officer



michael.power@viecure.com

807.621.3838