VideoAmp CTO Tony Fagan Tapped to Take Expanded Role in Order to Continue Company’s Mission to Lead Innovation In Measurement

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software and data platform VideoAmp, today announced Tony Fagan, Chief Technology Officer, will take on an expanded role following a company reorganization that affected approximately 2% of the workforce in order to continue staying ahead of shifts in technological and market trends while driving value for clients and the industry.

Fagan, hired in August 2021 in order to focus on the acceleration and innovation of VideoAmp’s planning, measurement and optimization solutions, along with the data that supports it, will now expand his responsibilities to include the oversight and evolution of VideoAmp’s Product, Engineering and Research and Development (R&D) departments.

“Tony has brought great leadership and technical acumen to VideoAmp and as we continue to grow and work alongside both media buyers and sellers to create solutions that they can leverage to drive positive business outcomes, his expanded role will help us drive operational excellence,” said Ross McCray, Founder & CEO, VideoAmp. “We think this expanded role positions VideoAmp for continued growth in order to successfully complete our mission to revolutionize how media is bought, sold and valued,” said Ross McCray, Founder & CEO, VideoAmp.

“I’m thrilled to take on more responsibility at a company that is literally reinventing measurement, as it should be, in order to help clients and the industry truly capitalize on growing consumer demand for video across platforms. Having our Product, Engineering and R&D teams work in synchronicity will help VideoAmp with speed and scale, but will also give us the focus we need to help drive this needed industry change. The time for a new currency is now,” said Tony Fagan, Chief Technology Officer, VideoAmp.

Fagan has brought profound technical expertise to the role after having spent nearly 15 years at Google helping lead their Data Science and Engineering departments. He will continue to report directly to CEO and Founder, Ross McCray.

The expanded role and subsequent reorganization comes at a time when technological innovation and media fragmentation has outpaced legacy currency models and the industry has recognized the need for new currencies that can support cross-platform measurement by way of big data sources.

VideoAmp continues to bolster its suite of offerings that solve measurement roadblocks faced by both advertisers and media owners in the $160B TV ecosystem. It also has made steady progress in executing its vision to create a better marketplace for the entire industry by making inroads with advertisers, agencies and brands. On the publisher front, VideoAmp has partnered with Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, Discovery, and WarnerMedia and are a crucial contributor to the launch of OpenAP’s cross-platform framework, XPm. On the agency holding company front, it has engaged in pilots with 6 major holding companies for currency testing.

VideoAmp’s data, combined with a comprehensive toolset for planning, measurement, optimization and attribution, are all housed within the VideoAmp platform and provide a deduplicated view of advertising performance across linear, streaming and digital. The suite of tools and data enables marketers and media owners to reimagine the way brand marketing and media is valued, bought and sold.

