Vicinity Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work Designation, Joining Elite Tier of Regional Technology Partners

Anchorage-based managed IT provider earns perfect 100/100 score, becomes one of only four Microsoft Partners in Alaska and one of three in Hawaii to hold prestigious credential

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicinity Group LLC ("Vicinity"), a managed IT services provider serving businesses across Alaska, Hawaii, and the Pacific Northwest, today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work designation. This credential places Vicinity among an exclusive group of technology partners in the regions it serves. Vicinity is now one of just four partners in Alaska and one of only three in Hawaii to hold this designation.

The Solutions Partner for Modern Work designation represents Microsoft's highest tier of partner recognition for organizations demonstrating validated expertise in deploying, managing, and driving adoption of Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration solutions. To earn this designation, partners must meet rigorous qualification requirements across three categories: technical skilling, customer success outcomes, and business performance. A minimum score of 70 out of 100 points is required as measured by Microsoft's Partner Capability Score. Vicinity achieved a perfect 100/100 score, reflecting exceptional performance across all measured criteria.

"This designation reflects our deep commitment to the businesses and communities we serve," said Robert, CTO of Vicinity. "In regions like Alaska and Hawaii, where geography creates unique challenges and where businesses deserve the same caliber of technology partners available in major metropolitan markets, earning this credential matters. It signals to our clients that they are working with a partner whose capabilities have been independently validated by Microsoft."

The Modern Work designation validates Vicinity's expertise across a comprehensive range of Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft 365 deployment and adoption, Microsoft Teams collaboration and voice solutions, hybrid work enablement, Windows modern management, and employee experience solutions through Microsoft Viva. These capabilities align directly with Vicinity's mission to deliver enterprise-grade technology services to small and mid-sized businesses in underserved markets.

The designation also positions Vicinity to guide clients through AI adoption using Microsoft 365 Copilot. For small and mid-sized businesses, this means access to the same AI productivity tools used by Fortune 500 companies, deployed by a local partner who understands their operations and compliance requirements.

Vicinity provides managed IT services to professional services firms including healthcare practices, dental offices, legal firms, architecture and engineering companies, and construction businesses. The company also delivers specialized cloud migration services, virtual desktop solutions, and CMMC compliance consulting for organizations requiring cybersecurity maturity certification.

The achievement comes as businesses across the Pacific region continue to embrace hybrid work models and cloud-based productivity tools. Organizations seeking Microsoft 365 migrations, Teams deployments, or modern workplace transformations can now identify Vicinity as a partner with proven, Microsoft-validated capabilities.

"Technology with a Human Vicinity isn't just our tagline. It's our operating philosophy," added Robert. "Whether you're starting a business in Fairbanks, scaling operations in Kapolei, or solving sticky IT challenges in Prudhoe Bay, we're committed to delivering the same caliber of expertise you'd find in Seattle or San Francisco. This designation proves that world-class technical capability and genuine community investment aren't mutually exclusive."

For more information about Vicinity's services and Microsoft partnership, visit www.vicinity.team.

About Vicinity Group LLC

Vicinity Group LLC is a managed IT services provider headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, serving small and mid-sized businesses across Alaska, Hawaii, and the Pacific Northwest. Specializing in professional services industries including healthcare, legal, construction, and architecture/engineering, Vicinity delivers managed IT services, cloud solutions, virtual desktop infrastructure, and compliance consulting. The company operates under the philosophy of "Technology with a Human Vicinity," emphasizing local presence and personalized service delivery. Learn more at www.vicinity.team.

Media Contact:

Robert Thurston

CTO

Vicinity Group LLC

(907) 885-2272

info@vicinity.team