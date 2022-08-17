Home Business Wire Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company...
Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 am ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com following the event.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kaitlyn Brosco

Kbrosco@vicarioussurgical.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

Press and Media Inquiries
Jill Gross

Matter Communications

media@vicarioussurgical.com

