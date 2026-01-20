 Vibrent Health Joins a Landmark BARDA-Funded Large-Scale Hybrid/Remote Decentralized Clinical Research Study

Bringing Infectious Disease Research to People Where They Live and Work

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibrent Health, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) data company in the field of precision medicine research, is collaborating with Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) under a $17 million contract awarded through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium. This collaboration drives critical research on correlates of protection (CoPs), which are measurable immune markers predicting protective immunity against disease, through decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).

"This research represents a pivotal step in understanding how the immune system responds to vaccines through the use of real-world data collected remotely," said Praduman “PJ” Jain, CEO, Vibrent Health. "By identifying correlates of protection in a large population, we can drive innovation to improve public health preparedness for future infectious disease outbreaks."

Traditional clinical trials often require participants to travel to research sites, creating barriers to enrollment. Vibrent Health is transforming this model by bringing clinical research directly to people where they live. Through patient-centric digital engagement, remote biospecimen collection, and seamless real-world data integration, this approach expands access and accelerates scientific discovery.

"This study expands access, enhances flexibility of collecting high-quality data, and accelerates the development of next-generation therapeutics and prevention agents," said Peter Gilbert, Principal Investigator of the study, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, Fred Hutch. "By identifying and validating correlates of protection, this research not only informs the development of more targeted and effective treatments for infectious diseases but also establishes a framework that can be applied to a wide range of clinical trials, improving outcomes and speeding up the path to approval."

By reducing the burden on participants, this next-generation model makes clinical trials more scalable and efficient. Vibrent’s role in this BARDA-funded study demonstrates how decentralized and hybrid trials are shaping the future of infectious disease research—where participation is easier, real-world data is richer, and public health advancements happen faster.

“Advancing clinical research requires a broad approach that allows for remotely collected real-world data while streamlining clinical operations to enhance efficiency and accelerate research outcomes," said Jessica Andriesen, Director of Operations, Statistical and Data Coordinating Center, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division, Fred Hutch. "In this study, we’re using new technology to integrate and analyze data in ways that are operationally efficient and lead to high-quality results.”

Vibrent’s underlying research data management platform centralizes complex datasets to enhance transparency for clinical staff and researchers. This centralized data model ensures the availability of high-quality, reproducible data critical for drawing meaningful scientific conclusions, combining electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs), electronic case report forms (eCRFs), biospecimen data, and operational metrics. Vibrent also spearheaded the delivery of advanced dashboards offering real-time insights into trial metrics, such as participant enrollment and adverse event monitoring. Dynamic visualizations allow for group-specific data analysis and tracking for the study team.

The same scalable model used in this BARDA-funded study can be used in commercial studies across multiple therapeutic areas such as oncology, precision medicine, metabolic disorders, neuroscience and others, making Vibrent a trusted technology partner. Vibrent’s platform is available for biopharma sponsors, CROs, and academic research organizations seeking scalable, highly integrated solutions for decentralized and hybrid trials.

To learn how Vibrent can support your study or trial, visit www.vibrenthealth.com or contact info@vibrenthealth.com.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Other Transaction Number: 75A50123D00005.

Media Contact:

Molly Bryant, Vice President

mbryant@vibrenthealth.com