Viant Technology Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We saw a healthy 19% growth in advertiser spend on our platform in the third quarter, well above growth rates across the digital advertising landscape. We continue to be encouraged by the strategic conversations with larger advertisers and their agencies who come to us for our omnichannel capabilities and Household ID technology,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “While an adverse macroeconomic environment will impact us in the short term, we remain confident that the rich capabilities and flexible nature of our platform in times of shifting ad spend priorities make our offering all the more valuable to our customers.”

Third quarter 2022 Financial Highlights, year-over-year:

GAAP

Revenue was $48.8 million, a decrease of 4%

Gross profit was $21.3 million, a decrease of 3%

Net loss was $12.4 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share of Class A common stock, compared to a net loss of $12.2 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share of Class A common stock, in the third quarter of 2021

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 was $199.7 million with no outstanding debt

Non-GAAP(1)

Contribution ex-TAC was $32.1 million, a decrease of 6%

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.8) million, compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP net loss was $4.4 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share of Class A common stock, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share of Class A common stock, in the third quarter of 2021

Business Highlights:

Advertiser spend across the Adelphic platform (2) grew 19% on a year-over-year basis

grew 19% on a year-over-year basis Active customers (3) grew to 334 as of September 30, 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 29, or 10%

grew to 334 as of September 30, 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 29, or 10% Streaming audio continues to be a fast-growing channel on a similar growth trajectory as CTV representing 6% of advertiser spend in the quarter

Viant expanded its omnichannel capabilities by being first to market with Minecraft in-game advertising

New integration with Snowflake provides customers with more secure, efficient and streamlined data sharing capabilities when using Viant’s Household ID across partners. Through this partnership, Viant helps brands and media owners achieve more privacy-compliant, secure ID to better optimize campaigns.

“We are pleased with the level of advertiser spend across our platform in the third quarter considering the adverse macroeconomic environment. As we enter Q4, we are seeing the pullback in advertiser spend we experienced in Q3 continue in Q4 as advertisers remain challenged by weakening consumer demand,” said Larry Madden, CFO, Viant. “Despite the short-term headwinds, we remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term topline growth and EBITDA expansion. Our strong balance sheet, coupled with disciplined cost management should enable us to weather this economic storm and come out the other side stronger.”

Guidance:

For the fourth quarter 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue in the range of $52.0 million to $57.0 million

Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $32.0 million to $35.5 million

Advertiser spend decrease of 20% to 11% on a year-over-year basis

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $(1.5) million to $1.0 million

Contribution ex-TAC, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted and non-GAAP operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to Viant’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. We are not able to estimate net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis or reconcile the guidance provided for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, and non-GAAP operating expenses to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation related to new equity grants that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price, as well as the impact of future traffic acquisition costs and other platform operations expenses that we are unable to forecast in light of the current macroeconomic environment. We expect the variability of the above charges could have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Viant will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Viant’s Investor Relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available from the same website after the call.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Presentation

Viant Technology LLC has been determined to be the predecessor for accounting purposes and, accordingly, the consolidated financial statements for periods prior to the IPO and the related organizational transactions have been adjusted to combine the previously separate entities for presentation purposes. Amounts for the period from January 1, 2021 through February 11, 2021 presented in this press release represent the historical operations of Viant Technology LLC. The amounts as of September 30, 2022 and for the period from February 12, 2021 reflect the consolidated operations of Viant Technology Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “will,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, Viant’s projected financial performance and operating results, including our guidance for revenue, contribution ex-TAC, advertiser spend growth, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as statements regarding our belief that our strong balance sheet and disciplined cost management should enable us to endure current macroeconomic conditions and short-term headwinds. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the market for programmatic advertising developing slower or differently than Viant’s expectations, the demands and expectations of customers and the ability to attract and retain customers and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

(1) For a discussion on how we define, use and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the supplementary schedules under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

(2) We define advertiser spend across our platform as the total amount billed to our customers for activity on our platform, inclusive of advertising media, third-party data, other add-on features and our platform fee we charge clients. See “Operational Metrics” for a discussion of how we use this metric and why it is useful to investors.

(3) We define an active customer as a customer that had total aggregate contribution ex-TAC of at least $5,000 through our platform during the previous twelve months. See “Operational Metrics” for a discussion of how we use this metric and why it is useful to investors.

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 48,830 $ 50,857 $ 142,659 $ 141,412 Operating expenses:(1) Platform operations 27,530 28,967 84,674 85,026 Sales and marketing 16,949 15,131 47,991 49,869 Technology and development 5,576 6,590 15,590 20,521 General and administrative 11,650 11,981 34,458 36,477 Total operating expenses 61,705 62,669 182,713 191,893 Loss from operations (12,875 ) (11,812 ) (40,054 ) (50,481 ) Interest expense (income), net (455 ) 227 (282 ) 703 Other expense, net 6 121 309 53 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — — (6,110 ) Total other expense (income), net (449 ) 348 27 (5,354 ) Net loss (12,426 ) (12,160 ) (40,081 ) (45,127 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,300 ) (9,623 ) (30,362 ) (35,829 ) Net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc. $ (3,126 ) $ (2,537 ) $ (9,719 ) $ (9,298 ) Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 14,306 12,489 14,078 11,894 Diluted 14,306 12,489 14,078 11,894

(1) Stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses are as follows:

Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-based compensation: Platform operations $ 1,233 $ 3,142 $ 3,622 $ 11,843 Sales and marketing 2,324 4,859 6,929 23,586 Technology and development 1,430 3,015 4,024 10,983 General and administrative 2,724 4,399 7,280 15,780 Total stock-based compensation $ 7,711 $ 15,415 $ 21,855 $ 62,192

Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Depreciation and amortization: Platform operations $ 2,685 $ 2,255 $ 7,744 $ 5,949 Sales and marketing — — — — Technology and development 432 421 1,250 1,185 General and administrative 249 296 752 890 Total depreciation and amortization $ 3,366 $ 2,972 $ 9,746 $ 8,024

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,665 $ 238,480 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 93,609 110,739 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,010 2,967 Total current assets 299,284 352,186 Property, equipment, and software, net 22,681 22,331 Operating lease assets 22,816 — Intangible assets, net 945 1,786 Goodwill 12,422 12,422 Other assets 348 406 Total assets $ 358,496 $ 389,131 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,897 $ 32,877 Accrued liabilities 28,202 34,086 Accrued compensation 8,235 12,247 Current portion of deferred revenue 65 1,317 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,813 — Other current liabilities 1,423 2,531 Total current liabilities 70,635 83,058 Long-term debt — 17,500 Long-term portion of deferred revenue — 5,234 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 21,967 — Other long-term liabilities — 765 Total liabilities 92,602 106,557 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 10,000,000 Issued and outstanding — none — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 450,000,000 Issued — 14,604,257 and 13,920,868 Outstanding — 14,460,084 and 13,704,638 14 14 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value Authorized shares — 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding — 47,082,260 and 47,107,130 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 92,736 82,888 Accumulated deficit (33,367 ) (20,139 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 144,173 and 216,230 shares held (701 ) (2,648 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Viant Technology Inc. 58,729 60,162 Noncontrolling interests 207,165 222,412 Total equity 265,894 282,574 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 358,496 $ 389,131

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (40,081 ) $ (45,127 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,746 8,024 Stock-based compensation 21,855 62,192 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 834 (161 ) Loss on disposal of assets 419 148 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (6,110 ) Amortization of operating lease assets 1,961 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,295 20,316 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,982 ) (1,960 ) Accounts payable (2,955 ) (4,816 ) Accrued liabilities (5,885 ) (1,118 ) Accrued compensation (4,171 ) 198 Deferred revenue (6,486 ) (1,446 ) Operating lease liabilities (964 ) — Other liabilities (900 ) (55 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (13,314 ) 30,085 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (553 ) (386 ) Capitalized software development costs (5,872 ) (5,577 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,425 ) (5,963 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of underwriting discounts — 232,500 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,561 ) (13,703 ) Payment of member tax distributions (15 ) (7,330 ) Payment of offering costs — (2,608 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility (17,500 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,076 ) 208,859 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (38,815 ) 232,981 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 238,480 9,629 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 199,665 $ 242,610

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Viant’s results, we have included in this press release the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”): contribution ex-TAC, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted and non-GAAP operating expenses. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management.

Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross profit is the most comparable GAAP financial measure, which is calculated as revenue less platform operations expense. In calculating contribution ex-TAC, we add back other platform operations expense to gross profit. Contribution ex-TAC is a key profitability measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short- and long-term operational plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. “Traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC” refers to amounts incurred and payable to suppliers for the cost of advertising media, third-party data and other add-on features related to our fixed CPM pricing option and certain arrangements related to our percentage of spend pricing option. In particular, we believe that contribution ex-TAC can provide a measure of period-to-period comparisons for all pricing options within our business. Accordingly, we believe that this measure provides information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) before interest expense (income), net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing adjusted EBITDA by contribution ex-TAC for the period or periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC are used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate adjusted EBITDA relative to our profitability after costs that are directly variable to revenues, which comprise TAC. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution ex-TAC provide information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges, transaction expenses and the extinguishment of debt. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of stock-based compensation, gain on debt extinguishment, and certain other items that are not related to our core operations provides measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business and additional insight into our core controllable costs. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) provides information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted, adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges, transaction expenses, and the extinguishment of debt. Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted is used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of stock-based compensation, gain on extinguishment of debt and certain other items that are not related to our core operations provides measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business and provides additional insight into our core controllable costs. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock—basic and diluted provides information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Total operating expenses is the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined by us as total operating expenses plus other expense (income), net less TAC, stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as restructuring charges and transaction expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses is a key component in calculating adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sondra Magness



press@viantinc.com

Investor Contacts:

Nicole Borsje



investors@viantinc.com

Read full story here