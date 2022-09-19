Viant Bolsters Legal Team With Key Appointments

Ritesh Patel named Chief Legal Officer; Arish Gajjar named SVP, Deputy General Counsel

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today named Ritesh Patel as its Chief Legal Officer, reporting directly to Viant’s CEO, Tim Vanderhook. The company also named Arish Gajjar as its new SVP, Deputy General Counsel, reporting to Ritesh Patel, CLO.

“As Viant continues to position itself as the omnichannel advertising software of choice, we’re excited to make the strategic hires that support our business growth,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. “Bringing on key leadership with a proven track record and experience in the ad tech space supports our immediate and long-term business goals and we’re thrilled to welcome Ritesh and Arish to the team.”

Ritesh Patel – Chief Legal Officer, Viant



In this role, Patel will lead the company’s legal department and be responsible for all aspects of its legal affairs and serve on the Executive Committee. He brings almost two decades of legal experience, advising public and private technology companies spanning a variety of industries including advertising technology, network monitoring and security, digital storage and more. Most recently Patel served as the Head of Legal for Apeel Sciences where he led its legal team on global initiatives. Before Apeel Sciences, Patel was Vice President, Assistant General Counsel at The Trade Desk, where he served as lead attorney on key revenue deals and public company reporting obligations. There he also managed the legal operations team and helped shape and scale the legal department. Prior to that, he served in leadership roles at global organizations including Western Digital Corporation, where he led a team responsible for advising the go-to-market function of divisions that generated $10B in annual global revenue. Patel earned a J.D. from the UCLA School of Law, a B.A. in Business Economics from UCLA, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Arish Gajjar – SVP, Deputy General Cousnel, Viant



In this role, Gajjar will work closely with the CLO and business stakeholders at all levels of the company to define and drive strategic and operational initiatives. He brings over a dozen years of experience in technology, media and telecommunications. Gajjar joins Viant from The Trade Desk where he was Lead Director and Associate General Counsel, leading a team that contributed to the rapid growth of the company’s core business by negotiating transactions with agency and brand advertiser clients, infrastructure vendors, inventory suppliers and other partners. Prior to that, he was an Associate Counsel at Time Warner Cable, where he focused on a wide range of commercial transactions. Gajjar earned a JD and MBA from American University and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Syracuse University.

About Viant



Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Sondra Magness



press@viantinc.com