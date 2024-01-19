Viamericas Partners with 24Xoro to Expand Real-Time Cross-Border Remittances to Mexico

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech–Viamericas Corporation, a licensed, international remittance company, recently has integrated with 24Xoro to provide additional options for remittance beneficiaries to receive money in Mexico, providing Viamericas customers more options and locations for their remittance recipients to receive their money.





24Xoro offers safe and reliable methods to send and receive money within Mexico. Viamericas provides access to an additional 2 million individuals sending money from the United States. Recipients seamlessly monitor the status of their transactions in real-time, adding security and convenience throughout the remittance process.

“Viamericas is a premier provider of remittance services for migrant workers to support their families in Mexico from anywhere in the United States,” said Nicolás Noriega, CEO at 24Xoro. “Together, we continue to help improve the human condition and economic development of families in Mexico and the United States.”

24Xoro and Viamericas also work together to ensure that transactions are secure and compliant with fraud laws and regulations. 24Xoro’s legal compliance module includes policies and procedures to mitigate the risk of using the platform in acts that violate the regulations of their countries.

“The partnership between 24Xoro and Viamericas demonstrates our commitment to enhance the remittance experience for our valued customers,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “By integrating to 24Xoro, we expand options and accessibility for Mexican remittance recipients.”

About 24Xoro

24Xoro is a licensed money transmitter company based in Mexico. It has more than 70 paying agents that create a payment network of more than 4,000 pick up cash locations across Mexico. 24Xoro offers direct deposit to any bank account in Mexico 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 100,000 locations in 80 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the category “Best Business Payments System – Cross-Border & Remittances”. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

