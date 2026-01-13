Viamericas Expands Payment Network to Nequi, a Digital Financial Platform

Expanded partnership with Bancolombia brings new payment option for Colombian communities

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fintech--Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance and international money transfer services, has expanded its partnership with Bancolombia to enable remittance payments directly into Nequi, a digital financial platform that has more than 26 million users in Colombia.

Customers can now receive funds instantly and securely through Nequi's mobile platform, while senders gain greater flexibility in how they support families in Colombia. Combining a digital platform’s speed, security and convenience with Viamericas' payments network, Colombian families and communities now have even more options for sending payments.

“At Nequi, we’re on a mission to connect more people with opportunities through simple, digital financial experiences. Through this partnership with Viamericas, we aim to continue enhancing our service offering for Colombians, so they can find in Nequi everything they need to manage their money and achieve their financial goals. This collaboration expands our reach and strengthens our purpose of connecting Nequi users with the world, helping families stay closer no matter where they are,” said María del Pilar Correa, Chief Product Officer at Nequi.

Nequi, Bancolombia's mobile-first financial platform, serves over 26 million users in Colombia. The platform aims to improve individuals’ relationships with their finances through education and financial tools.

“Families shouldn't have to choose between speed and convenience when sending money,” said Paul Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at Viamericas. “With the Nequi integration, we're putting funds directly into the hands of millions of Colombians instantly. No branch visits, no delays.”

About Nequi

Nequi is a digital financial platform, a business line of Bancolombia SA, overseen by the Colombian Financial Superintendency. It seeks to improve people's relationship with their money by providing financial and non-financial services that enable fast and secure transactions, with a portfolio of products such as loans, debit cards, and savings tools. Founded in 2015 as an intrapreneurship of Grupo Bancolombia (now Grupo Cibest), Nequi has experienced significant growth, reaching more than 26 million users in Colombia. The entity stands out for its focus on financial inclusion and education to promote long-term sustainable habits and results, allowing its users to manage their money at their own pace and from their mobile device.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter that provides international money transfers, bill payments, check processing, and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the "Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances" category. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

