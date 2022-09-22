<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire VIA optronics AG Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for Preliminary Second...
Business Wire

VIA optronics AG Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will report preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, before the market opens.

In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2022, to review its performance and share the business outlook.

The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-646-664-1960 (USA), 032-22109-8334 (Germany), 020-3936-2999 (United Kingdom), or +44 20-3936-2999 (Other). The access code for the call is 342730. Please ask to be connected to the VIA Optronics AG call when prompted by the operator.

The live webcast of the call, along with the Company’s earnings press release, can be accessed through the VIA Investor Relations website at https://investors.via-optronics.com. Following the conference call, an archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly after the live call ends.

About VIA

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Contacts

Investor Relations for VIA optronics:
Lisa Fortuna

Sam Cohen

Alpha IR Group

VIAO@alpha-ir.com
Phone: +1 312-445-2870

Media:
Alexandra Müller-Plötz

AMueller-Ploetz@via-optronics.com
Phone: +49-911-597 575-302

Articoli correlati

Guidewire Announces $400.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today...
Continua a leggere

Avalara Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced...
Continua a leggere

TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Subsea Contract for Shell’s North Sea Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Guidewire Announces $400.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire