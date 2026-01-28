VGS Announces Agent Connect: A One-Day Event Exploring the Future of Agentic Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VGS, the leader in payment tokenization and agentic commerce infrastructure, today announced Agent Connect, a one-day event connecting the humans behind the agents who are dedicated to exploring the future of AI-driven payments. The event will take place in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Terra Gallery, bringing together leaders shaping how agents will transform the commerce landscape. Speakers will include leaders from OpenAI, PayPal, Visa, Stripe, Cloudflare, Instacart, and more, bringing perspectives from across AI, security, fintech, and commerce to share how they’re approaching agent-driven experiences and the future of payments infrastructure.

Agent Connect is a full-day, in-person event that brings together the people shaping the future of agentic commerce. As agentic systems become more capable, they introduce new opportunities around trust and payments. Agent Connect aims to provide a practical forum for discussing how these systems will operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

“Agentic commerce represents a fundamental shift in how transactions will be initiated and completed,” said Chuck Yu, CEO of VGS. “As agents begin to handle more of the workflows that power modern commerce, Agent Connect brings the ecosystem together to share and learn from each other to shape what comes next.”

The event will explore how AI agents are being built, deployed, governed, and monetized across the payments ecosystem through a series of panels, concluding with a networking cocktail hour.

The one-day event will feature themes of:

How AI agents are changing payment flows and decisioning

What do agent-based systems require from the payments infrastructure

How tokenization is enabling secure data sharing

Designing agent-ready architectures that scale globally

The merchant perspective on agentic commerce

Agent Connect is designed for professionals across fintech, payments, AI, security, and commerce who are building or planning for agent-enabled payments.

For more information about Agent Connect, including the agenda and registration details, please visit agentconnectsf.com.

