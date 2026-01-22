Vestmark and T. Rowe Price Join to Launch “Custom Premier,” a Personalized Model Portfolio Solution for RIAs

Collaborative solution combines Vestmark’s tax-aware implementation with T. Rowe Price’s investment expertise

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management technology and services, in conjunction with T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, today announced the launch of Custom Premier, a collaborative solution to deliver personalized, tax-efficient portfolio construction across ETFs and mutual funds to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients.

Custom Premier is designed to meet the evolving needs of advisors by enabling them to deliver highly customized investment strategies at scale while maintaining operational efficiency. The solution integrates Vestmark’s advanced tax management with T. Rowe Price’s institutional-caliber model portfolio design and investment insights. RIAs can now access the custom models at Vestmark with no platform fee.

“We are honored to collaborate with T. Rowe Price to bring a solution to market that empowers RIAs to deliver greater personalization and after-tax value to their clients,” said Rob Battista, Executive Vice President, Advisory Solutions at Vestmark. “Custom Premier leverages the best of both firms, T. Rowe Price’s deep investment expertise and Vestmark’s scalable tax optimization, to meet the growing demand for bespoke portfolio solutions in the advisory space.”

Custom Premier addresses a critical need in the RIA marketplace: the ability to customize model portfolios to client preferences, risk profiles, and tax considerations, without compromising efficiency or scalability. With this solution, RIAs can align portfolios more closely with individual client goals, actively manage tax exposure, and implement investment strategies with precision and transparency.

“RIAs today need personalized portfolio solutions that go beyond one-size-fits-all models,” said Josh Horesh, Head of U.S. Model Portfolio Distribution at T. Rowe Price. “Our collaboration with Vestmark delivers a differentiated experience—one that combines structure with flexibility and investment expertise with technology, all in a platform designed to scale.”

Vestmark’s capabilities support models with SMAs, direct indexing, and alternatives. The firm currently supports six of the industry’s 10 largest managed account platforms, with over $2 trillion in assets and five million investor accounts. More than 72,000 advisors use Vestmark’s technology, gaining access to a robust model marketplace with more than 1,200 investment strategies.

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $2 trillion in assets and five million accounts, Vestmark is a partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms.

For more information about Vestmark’s solutions, call (781) 224-3640 or visit www.vestmark.com.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

