Vesta Announces Integration With Fannie Mae Desktop Underwriter

Vesta’s next-generation LOS allows for seamless automated underwriting with a natively built integration to Fannie Mae Desktop Underwriter.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vesta, a state-of-the-art loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company has announced an integration with Fannie Mae Desktop Underwriter® (DU®), the company’s automated underwriting system.

Vesta’s modern LOS is enabling lenders of all sizes to build no-code custom workflows that enable an expedient lending process and power substantial automation that reduces costly fulfillment operations. Fannie Mae DU is a leading underwriting system that helps lenders efficiently assess loan eligibility for sale and delivery to Fannie Mae. Through this integration experience, Vesta lenders can seamlessly evaluate against Fannie Mae’s guidelines directly within the Vesta platform, and ultimately help lenders generate more loans with increased profitability.

“We’ve always admired Fannie Mae’s commitment to providing equitable access to homeownership in America. We couldn’t be more excited to help them achieve that mission by providing transparency between investors and lenders and to reduce the back and forth that can be required in this ecosystem,” said Mike Yu, CEO.

“Integrating with technology service providers like Vesta can help advance a faster and more seamless loan origination process, one that creates a better experience for consumers and lenders alike. We are delighted to deliver Vesta lenders efficient underwriting recommendations with our integration in order to better serve today’s borrowers in their journey to homeownership,” said Steve Pawlowski, Senior Vice President of Single-Family Products and Solutions Management, Fannie Mae.

About Vesta:

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, and customizable workflows for an end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang in 2020. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

