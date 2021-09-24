Home Business Wire Vesper Token (VSP) Now Live on Bittrex Global Cryptocurrency Exchange
VSP powers the DeFi platform’s ecosystem, incentivizes community participation, and facilitates governance

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeFiVesper Finance announced today that VSP – the token powering the Vesper ecosystem – is now available to trade on cryptocurrency exchange, Bittrex Global.

Vesper offers a suite of easy-to-use, yield-generating products that combine DeFi’s innovation and promise with the professionalism required to advance the category. As Vesper’s core economic engine, VSP incentivizes community participation and facilitates governance.

“Vesper’s listing on Bittrex Global provides an additional onramp for VSP and users interested in a platform that’s creating a shared surface area between DeFi and TradFi,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder of Vesper Finance. “The Vesper community’s goal is to create a world where professionalized DeFi options are easier to access. This is one more step in that direction.”

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, providing a suite of yield-optimizing products focused on accessibility, optimization, and longevity. Vesper is dedicated to creating and supporting the conditions for DeFi’s expansion and success, to the benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of tokenized stocks, stablecoins, and over 250 utility tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Learn more: https://global.bittrex.com/.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, buy or to support the price of any digital asset or token and does not constitute investment advice.

