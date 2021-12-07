Very Good Security (VGS) Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Very Good Security (VGS), a modern standard for digital data security, compliance, and custodianship, announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

VGS works closely with AWS as an APN Advanced Technology Partner and builds on AWS’ shared responsibility model for security and compliance. While AWS secures the physical infrastructure that runs its services on AWS, VGS extends protections to safeguard customers’ data wherever and however sensitive data is used and exchanged. Through VGS, customers automatically inherit a robust security posture and can rapidly achieve compliance with PCI-DSS, SOC 2, GDPR and more.

Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables VGS to meet customer needs through working with the AWS Sales organization. VGS’ relationship with the AWS Sales team enables VGS to provide better outcomes for AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

“Participating in the AWS ISV Accelerate program is a natural progression of our work with AWS,” said Mahmoud Abdelkader, CEO and co-founder of VGS. “In the same way AWS allows companies to focus on their core businesses rather than spending significant amounts of time and resources building their own data centers, VGS alleviates the burden of data security and compliance so companies can build and scale faster.”

Using a Zero Data™ approach, VGS offers services like card issuing, payment optimization, tokenization, and more to customers like DoorDash, Brex, Texas Capital Bank and Even. To learn more about VGS services, visit verygoodsecurity.com.

For more information about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, visit aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/isv-accelerate.

About Very Good Security

Very Good Security (VGS) is on a mission to secure the world’s sensitive information. Providing a data security and compliance platform, VGS enables startups and enterprises to focus on their core business instead of compliance and regulatory overhead. VGS customers enjoy a Zero Data™ approach to data security, retaining the value of sensitive data without the cost and liability of securing it themselves. For more information, visit verygoodsecurity.com.

